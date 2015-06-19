California wildfire spreading
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. Wildfires raging in three West Coast states have forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated from their...more
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire,...more
A helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A firefighting helicopter fills up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A windmill farm is seen in front of smoke from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, seen at sunset from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A wildfire spreads in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A wildfire burns through the trees near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A helicopter picks up water to drop on a wildfire at Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
