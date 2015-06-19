Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 19, 2015 | 7:50pm EDT

California wildfire spreading

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. Wildfires raging in three West Coast states have forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated from their homes this week in blazes that mark an early start to what experts say may be a particularly destructive fire season. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire, which was raging across some 7,500 acres and was just 5 percent contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A firefighting helicopter fills up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A windmill farm is seen in front of smoke from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, seen at sunset from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A wildfire spreads in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. rEUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A wildfire burns through the trees near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A helicopter picks up water to drop on a wildfire at Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

The U.S. carrier is based in the Gulf to strike ISIS positions in Iraq and Syria.

Jun 19 2015
Bradford: Where an ISIS story began

Bradford: Where an ISIS story began

Three sisters from Bradford are believed to have traveled to Syria to join Islamic State militants with their nine children.

Jun 19 2015
Volcano spews lava and ash

Volcano spews lava and ash

Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

Jun 19 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 18 2015

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

