California's deadly Erskine fire
An American flag flies above wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. The massive wildfire in Kern County is now considered the largest California wildfire of 2016 so far. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Childrens' bikes sit among wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Terralyn Lehman recalls fleeing the Erskine Fire as she sits outside an evacuation center at Kernville Elementary School in Kernville. Lehman, whose South Lake home burned Thursday, said the sound of an exploding propane tank woke her and her mom as...more
Flames from the Erskine Fire engulf a home near Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Alex Thurman, 20, stands in front of a smoldering field as the Erskine Fire burns near Weldon, California. Thurman said he thinks the fire destroyed his neighboring home. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter sprays a smoldering home as the Erskine Fire burns near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Flames from the Erskine Fire engulf a trailer near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Nathan Looper hugs his stepfather and girlfriend after finding a family heirloom in the wreckage of his home, which was destroyed by the Erskine Fire, in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters mop up a hot spot at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Emily Fryer, 20, searches for family heirlooms at her boyfriend's leveled home after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A scorched Volkswagen Beetle car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firetruck drives through a neighborhood decimated by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Flames from the Erskine Fire engulf a home near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters working the Erskine Fire stage in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighter Capt. Derek Fricke (R) and his crew extinguish hot spots at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighter Bryan Gant sprays water on a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A resident gestures towards a burning home as the Erskine Fire burns near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter sprays a smoldering home as the Erskine Fire burns near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Decorative sunflowers line a fence at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Erskine Fire burns near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The Erskine Fire burns above South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Burned residences line a neighborhood following the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A scorched car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger
