California's deadly Erskine fire

Terralyn Lehman recalls fleeing the Erskine Fire as she sits outside an evacuation center at Kernville Elementary School in Kernville. Lehman, whose South Lake home burned Thursday, said the sound of an exploding propane tank woke her and her mom as the flames reached their back fence. REUTERS/Noah Berger

