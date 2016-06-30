Edition:
California's deadly Erskine fire

An American flag flies above wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. The massive wildfire in Kern County is now considered the largest California wildfire of 2016 so far. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Childrens' bikes sit among wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Terralyn Lehman recalls fleeing the Erskine Fire as she sits outside an evacuation center at Kernville Elementary School in Kernville. Lehman, whose South Lake home burned Thursday, said the sound of an exploding propane tank woke her and her mom as the flames reached their back fence. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Flames from the Erskine Fire engulf a home near Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Alex Thurman, 20, stands in front of a smoldering field as the Erskine Fire burns near Weldon, California. Thurman said he thinks the fire destroyed his neighboring home. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A firefighter sprays a smoldering home as the Erskine Fire burns near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Flames from the Erskine Fire engulf a trailer near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nathan Looper hugs his stepfather and girlfriend after finding a family heirloom in the wreckage of his home, which was destroyed by the Erskine Fire, in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Firefighters mop up a hot spot at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Emily Fryer, 20, searches for family heirlooms at her boyfriend's leveled home after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A scorched Volkswagen Beetle car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A firetruck drives through a neighborhood decimated by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Flames from the Erskine Fire engulf a home near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Firefighters working the Erskine Fire stage in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Firefighter Capt. Derek Fricke (R) and his crew extinguish hot spots at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Firefighter Bryan Gant sprays water on a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A resident gestures towards a burning home as the Erskine Fire burns near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A firefighter sprays a smoldering home as the Erskine Fire burns near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Decorative sunflowers line a fence at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
The Erskine Fire burns near Weldon. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
The Erskine Fire burns above South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Burned residences line a neighborhood following the Erskine Fire in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A scorched car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
