Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 15, 2017 | 2:46pm EDT

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 15
A man sits in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man sits in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man sits in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 15
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 15
A dog stands in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog stands in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A dog stands in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 15
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 15
People view a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People view a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
People view a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 15
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 15
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Next Slideshows

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound...

Mar 15 2017
Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Mar 15 2017
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

Mar 14 2017
The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Mar 14 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast