California's desert blooms as drought ends
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog stands in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People view a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
