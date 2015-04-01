California's devastating drought
A boat paddle is shown on the bottom of the nearly dry Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, California January 21, 2014. California Governor Jerry Brown, acting in the face of a devastating, multiyear drought, ordered the first statewide mandatory water...more
Firefighters battle a blaze, part of the Poinsettia Fire, in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. Brown, who made the announcement at a ski resort in the Sierra Nevada mountains, said the move, which comes as California reports its lowest snowpack...more
A visitor walks near the receding waters at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, California January 22, 2014. "We're standing on dry ground and we should be standing on five feet (1.5 meters) of snow," said Brown, a Democrat....more
Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. The governor said he was also ordering that 50 million square feet (4.6 million square meters) of lawns...more
The shadow of an Osprey aircraft carrying the White House press pool falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California February 14, 2014. Brown last week signed emergency legislation that fast-tracks over $1 billion in funding for drought relief and...more
Drew McClellan of A Lucky Lawn and his wife Deb paint green dye onto drought-affected grass at a home in Santa Fe Springs, California October 1, 2014. The new proposed legislation would appropriate voter-approved bond funds to speed up water projects...more
Patchy snow covers a meadow in Phillips, California where the California Department of Water Resources measured the snowpack on January 29, 2015. The state is entering the fourth year of record-breaking drought that has prompted officials to sharply...more
People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. Earlier in March, the state Water Resources Control Board imposed new drought regulations, outlawing...more
Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. The salmon were trucked more than 200 miles (321 km) from a hatchery on the northern part of the river, as drought...more
Macario Beltran, 41, (C) a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In California, the...more
A buoy is seen where the water receded at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, California March 27, 2015. The storms helped fill some of the state's reservoirs higher than they were at this time last year but most still have less water than historical...more
Houseboats sit on Lake Kaweah, well below the visible high-water mark in Lemon Cove, California January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfers offshore in Cardiff, California wait for the swell from a storm bringing heavy rain to Southern California December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sign advising to pray for rain hangs above an exhibit area at the 47th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Underweight cattle are held for auction at Cattlemen's Livestock Auction in Galt, California, February 12, 2014. California's drought has led many ranchers to sell their cattle, often to buyers further east, as grazing land becomes barren and hay...more
A digital traffic sign usually used for commuter travel information informs travelers southbound on interstate highway 5 to conserve water as they pass through Del Mar, California September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Water and mud blow out of the top of a drill, as Diamond Well Drillers drill to deepen the Brady family well in Woodland, California, August 20, 2014. The Bradys' home well went dry almost two months prior and Theresa Brady called 65 well drillers...more
A fountain outside City Hall is shut down due to the drought, in downtown Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelica Gallegos, 37, whose well has run dry, chops vegetables as she stands next to her sink where she washes dishes with bottled water in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, (L) who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, hands bottles to Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shells are seen on a former lake bed from where the water receded at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, California March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Visitors look over the foundation of a structure from the Gold Rush era town of Mormon Island, uncovered by receding waters at Folsom Lake in Folsom, California January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark and Ellen Fontaine stand beside water tanks at their home in Philo, California February 25, 2014. As drought conditions continue in Northern California, the couple now relies on water deliveries by truck to supply their home. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Ranch hand Ricardo Madrigal feeds cattle on the Van Vleck Ranch in Rancho Murieta, California, February 12, 2014. California's ongoing drought has greatly increased feed costs for ranchers, forcing some to sell their cattle. The Van Vleck ranch has...more
City of Sacramento water conservation representative Steven Upton photographs a Sacramento, California home that has evidence of watering on a mandatory "no watering" day, August 15, 2014. Penalties for illegal watering in Sacramento range from a...more
A dry dock is seen from an area that was previously underwater at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, California March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
