California's devastating drought

A boat paddle is shown on the bottom of the nearly dry Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, California January 21, 2014. California Governor Jerry Brown, acting in the face of a devastating, multiyear drought, ordered the first statewide mandatory water restrictions on Wednesday, directing cities and communities to reduce usage by 25 percent. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2014
Firefighters battle a blaze, part of the Poinsettia Fire, in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. Brown, who made the announcement at a ski resort in the Sierra Nevada mountains, said the move, which comes as California reports its lowest snowpack levels on record, would save some 1.5 million acre-feet of water over the next nine months. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
A visitor walks near the receding waters at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, California January 22, 2014. "We're standing on dry ground and we should be standing on five feet (1.5 meters) of snow," said Brown, a Democrat. "This is rationing. We're just doing it through the different water districts." REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2014
Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. The governor said he was also ordering that 50 million square feet (4.6 million square meters) of lawns across the state be replaced with drought-tolerant landscaping and the creation of a consumer rebate program to replace old appliances with newer, more water-efficient models. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
The shadow of an Osprey aircraft carrying the White House press pool falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California February 14, 2014. Brown last week signed emergency legislation that fast-tracks over $1 billion in funding for drought relief and water infrastructure within the parched state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2014
Drew McClellan of A Lucky Lawn and his wife Deb paint green dye onto drought-affected grass at a home in Santa Fe Springs, California October 1, 2014. The new proposed legislation would appropriate voter-approved bond funds to speed up water projects and programs and provide aid to struggling California cities and communities. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Patchy snow covers a meadow in Phillips, California where the California Department of Water Resources measured the snowpack on January 29, 2015. The state is entering the fourth year of record-breaking drought that has prompted officials to sharply reduce water supplies to farmers and impose strict conservation measures statewide. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. Earlier in March, the state Water Resources Control Board imposed new drought regulations, outlawing lawn watering within 48 hours of rain and prohibiting water from being served in restaurants unless a customer requests it. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. The salmon were trucked more than 200 miles (321 km) from a hatchery on the northern part of the river, as drought conditions in the state have made the river impassable to the young fish. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 25, 2014
Macario Beltran, 41, (C) a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In California, the drought lingers despite storms that brought some respite in December and February. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
A buoy is seen where the water receded at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, California March 27, 2015. The storms helped fill some of the state's reservoirs higher than they were at this time last year but most still have less water than historical averages show is typical. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Houseboats sit on Lake Kaweah, well below the visible high-water mark in Lemon Cove, California January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Surfers offshore in Cardiff, California wait for the swell from a storm bringing heavy rain to Southern California December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A sign advising to pray for rain hangs above an exhibit area at the 47th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
Underweight cattle are held for auction at Cattlemen's Livestock Auction in Galt, California, February 12, 2014. California's drought has led many ranchers to sell their cattle, often to buyers further east, as grazing land becomes barren and hay becomes scarce and expensive. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
A digital traffic sign usually used for commuter travel information informs travelers southbound on interstate highway 5 to conserve water as they pass through Del Mar, California September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Water and mud blow out of the top of a drill, as Diamond Well Drillers drill to deepen the Brady family well in Woodland, California, August 20, 2014. The Bradys' home well went dry almost two months prior and Theresa Brady called 65 well drillers before finding one available to deepen their well. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A fountain outside City Hall is shut down due to the drought, in downtown Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Angelica Gallegos, 37, whose well has run dry, chops vegetables as she stands next to her sink where she washes dishes with bottled water in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, (L) who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, hands bottles to Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
Shells are seen on a former lake bed from where the water receded at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, California March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Visitors look over the foundation of a structure from the Gold Rush era town of Mormon Island, uncovered by receding waters at Folsom Lake in Folsom, California January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2014
Mark and Ellen Fontaine stand beside water tanks at their home in Philo, California February 25, 2014. As drought conditions continue in Northern California, the couple now relies on water deliveries by truck to supply their home. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2014
Ranch hand Ricardo Madrigal feeds cattle on the Van Vleck Ranch in Rancho Murieta, California, February 12, 2014. California's ongoing drought has greatly increased feed costs for ranchers, forcing some to sell their cattle. The Van Vleck ranch has been feeding $1200 worth of hay per day, whereas in a normal year the cows would feed on grass for free. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
City of Sacramento water conservation representative Steven Upton photographs a Sacramento, California home that has evidence of watering on a mandatory "no watering" day, August 15, 2014. Penalties for illegal watering in Sacramento range from a warning for the first violation to a $1000 fine for the fourth violation. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A dry dock is seen from an area that was previously underwater at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, California March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
