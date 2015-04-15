Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 5:25pm EDT

California's drought from above

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 31
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 31
A person water skis on an artificial lake in Indio, April 13, 2015. California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought that has left mountain snow pack, which generally provides about a third of the state's water, at its lowest level on record and forced farmers to fallow thousands of acres of cropland. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A person water skis on an artificial lake in Indio, April 13, 2015. California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought that has left mountain snow pack, which generally provides about a third of the state's water, at its lowest level on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A person water skis on an artificial lake in Indio, April 13, 2015. California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought that has left mountain snow pack, which generally provides about a third of the state's water, at its lowest level on record and forced farmers to fallow thousands of acres of cropland. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 31
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 31
An umbrella is seen painted on dry grass in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An umbrella is seen painted on dry grass in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
An umbrella is seen painted on dry grass in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 31
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 31
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 31
A canal runs through a golf course in La Quinta in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A canal runs through a golf course in La Quinta in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A canal runs through a golf course in La Quinta in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 31
The Wet 'n Wild water park is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Wet 'n Wild water park is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
The Wet 'n Wild water park is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 31
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 31
A water storage facility is seen near homes in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A water storage facility is seen near homes in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A water storage facility is seen near homes in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 31
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 31
Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 31
Water flows into a lake on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Water flows into a lake on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Water flows into a lake on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 31
A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 31
New home constructions are seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New home constructions are seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
New home constructions are seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 31
The Jack Nicklaus private golf course is seen next to Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Jack Nicklaus private golf course is seen next to Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
The Jack Nicklaus private golf course is seen next to Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 31
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 31
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 31
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 31
Solar panels are seen on a parking garage in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Solar panels are seen on a parking garage in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Solar panels are seen on a parking garage in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
21 / 31
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 31
A gardener works on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A gardener works on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A gardener works on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 31
Solar panels are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Solar panels are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Solar panels are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 31
A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
25 / 31
A home with a swimming pool is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A home with a swimming pool is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A home with a swimming pool is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 31
A cemetery is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A cemetery is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A cemetery is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 31
Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 31
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
29 / 31
A man looks for a golf ball in the desert next to a golf course in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man looks for a golf ball in the desert next to a golf course in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A man looks for a golf ball in the desert next to a golf course in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 31
A new home construction is seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A new home construction is seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A new home construction is seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
On the Saudi-Yemen border

On the Saudi-Yemen border

Next Slideshows

On the Saudi-Yemen border

On the Saudi-Yemen border

Concerns about the border with Yemen have been central to Saudi Arabia's campaign to stop the Houthis.

Apr 15 2015
Boston bombings remembered

Boston bombings remembered

Commemorating the second anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Apr 15 2015
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

Apr 15 2015
Memorial at sea

Memorial at sea

Family travel to the site where over 300 people, 250 of them students, died after the ferry they where on capsized when it made a sharp turn in South Korea.

Apr 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast