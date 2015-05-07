California's drought from above

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory...more

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

