California's drought-resistant garden
A home with a garden of drought-tolerant plants is seen in Beverly Hills, April 8, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules released Tuesday, the...more
A Dwarf Bottlebrush is pictured in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. The garden opens to the public on April 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People look at a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Water droplets are pictured on the leaves of a rose plant in a drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Cassy Aoyagi talks about a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The grass in a drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Indian Mallow is pictured in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Cassy Aoyagi talks about a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Water droplets are pictured on the petals of a rose plant in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Cassy Aoyagi poses in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
