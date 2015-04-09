Edition:
California's drought-resistant garden

A home with a garden of drought-tolerant plants is seen in Beverly Hills, April 8, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules released Tuesday, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use amid ongoing drought. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A home with a garden of drought-tolerant plants is seen in Beverly Hills, April 8, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules released Tuesday, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use amid ongoing drought.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A Dwarf Bottlebrush is pictured in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. The garden opens to the public on April 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A Dwarf Bottlebrush is pictured in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. The garden opens to the public on April 10.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
People look at a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People look at a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Water droplets are pictured on the leaves of a rose plant in a drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Water droplets are pictured on the leaves of a rose plant in a drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Designer Cassy Aoyagi talks about a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Designer Cassy Aoyagi talks about a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The grass in a drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The grass in a drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
An Indian Mallow is pictured in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An Indian Mallow is pictured in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A drought-tolerant garden is pictured during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Designer Cassy Aoyagi talks about a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Designer Cassy Aoyagi talks about a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Water droplets are pictured on the petals of a rose plant in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Water droplets are pictured on the petals of a rose plant in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Designer Cassy Aoyagi poses in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Designer Cassy Aoyagi poses in a drought-tolerant garden during a media preview at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
