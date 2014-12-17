California's inmate firefighters
Prison inmates lay water pipe on a work project outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. California may soon find it harder to recruit new inmate firefighters after a ballot measure was passed last month to...more
Prison inmate Kevin Black, 54, who is in the last 90 days of an eleven-year sentence, clears the path to lay water pipes outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmates Gilbert Serrato, 33, (L) and Joshua Mojarro, 28, wait to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Correctional officer Tim Bruzzesi checks prison inmates' lunch boxes as they walk out of Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 to go to work projects in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmate Angel Ramirez, 21, lies on his bed at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmates wearing firefighting boots line up for breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A prison inmate eats breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmates eat breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmates play chess at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmates lay water pipe on a work project outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A prison inmate cuts out a heart to line a wooden jewelry box he made at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A prison inmate works out at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmate Kevin Black, 54, who is in the last 90 days of an eleven-year sentence, looks on as he lays water pipe outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A correctional officer eats lunch in front of a mural painted by a prison inmate at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign indicating fires that prison inmates have been paid for is seen on a window at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmates wait to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmate Gilbert Serrato, 33, waits to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A prison inmate heads out for the day after breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prison inmate Michael Perkins, 51, eats breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A prison inmate looks back as he leaves Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 to go on a work project in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
