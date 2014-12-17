Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 17, 2014 | 2:10pm EST

California's inmate firefighters

Prison inmates lay water pipe on a work project outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. California may soon find it harder to recruit new inmate firefighters after a ballot measure was passed last month to ease prison crowding by reducing felony sentences to misdemeanor jail terms for most non-violent, low-level offenses, including many drug crimes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmates lay water pipe on a work project outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. California may soon find it harder to recruit new inmate firefighters after a ballot measure was passed last month to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmates lay water pipe on a work project outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. California may soon find it harder to recruit new inmate firefighters after a ballot measure was passed last month to ease prison crowding by reducing felony sentences to misdemeanor jail terms for most non-violent, low-level offenses, including many drug crimes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
Prison inmate Kevin Black, 54, who is in the last 90 days of an eleven-year sentence, clears the path to lay water pipes outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmate Kevin Black, 54, who is in the last 90 days of an eleven-year sentence, clears the path to lay water pipes outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmate Kevin Black, 54, who is in the last 90 days of an eleven-year sentence, clears the path to lay water pipes outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
Prison inmates Gilbert Serrato, 33, (L) and Joshua Mojarro, 28, wait to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmates Gilbert Serrato, 33, (L) and Joshua Mojarro, 28, wait to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmates Gilbert Serrato, 33, (L) and Joshua Mojarro, 28, wait to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
Correctional officer Tim Bruzzesi checks prison inmates' lunch boxes as they walk out of Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 to go to work projects in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Correctional officer Tim Bruzzesi checks prison inmates' lunch boxes as they walk out of Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 to go to work projects in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Correctional officer Tim Bruzzesi checks prison inmates' lunch boxes as they walk out of Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 to go to work projects in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Prison inmate Angel Ramirez, 21, lies on his bed at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmate Angel Ramirez, 21, lies on his bed at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmate Angel Ramirez, 21, lies on his bed at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 20
Prison inmates wearing firefighting boots line up for breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmates wearing firefighting boots line up for breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmates wearing firefighting boots line up for breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
A prison inmate eats breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A prison inmate eats breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A prison inmate eats breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
Prison inmates eat breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmates eat breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmates eat breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
Prison inmates play chess at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmates play chess at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmates play chess at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
Prison inmates lay water pipe on a work project outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmates lay water pipe on a work project outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmates lay water pipe on a work project outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
A prison inmate cuts out a heart to line a wooden jewelry box he made at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A prison inmate cuts out a heart to line a wooden jewelry box he made at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A prison inmate cuts out a heart to line a wooden jewelry box he made at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
A prison inmate works out at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A prison inmate works out at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A prison inmate works out at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Prison inmate Kevin Black, 54, who is in the last 90 days of an eleven-year sentence, looks on as he lays water pipe outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmate Kevin Black, 54, who is in the last 90 days of an eleven-year sentence, looks on as he lays water pipe outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmate Kevin Black, 54, who is in the last 90 days of an eleven-year sentence, looks on as he lays water pipe outside Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 20
A correctional officer eats lunch in front of a mural painted by a prison inmate at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A correctional officer eats lunch in front of a mural painted by a prison inmate at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A correctional officer eats lunch in front of a mural painted by a prison inmate at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
A sign indicating fires that prison inmates have been paid for is seen on a window at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A sign indicating fires that prison inmates have been paid for is seen on a window at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A sign indicating fires that prison inmates have been paid for is seen on a window at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 20
Prison inmates wait to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmates wait to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmates wait to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 20
Prison inmate Gilbert Serrato, 33, waits to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmate Gilbert Serrato, 33, waits to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmate Gilbert Serrato, 33, waits to be assigned to work projects at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
A prison inmate heads out for the day after breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A prison inmate heads out for the day after breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A prison inmate heads out for the day after breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 20
Prison inmate Michael Perkins, 51, eats breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Prison inmate Michael Perkins, 51, eats breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Prison inmate Michael Perkins, 51, eats breakfast at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
A prison inmate looks back as he leaves Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 to go on a work project in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A prison inmate looks back as he leaves Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 to go on a work project in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A prison inmate looks back as he leaves Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 to go on a work project in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Notable deaths of 2014

Notable deaths of 2014

Next Slideshows

Notable deaths of 2014

Notable deaths of 2014

Celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures who died in 2014.

Dec 16 2014
Boom and bust in Parachute

Boom and bust in Parachute

The economy of Parachute, with a current population of approximately 1000 people, was devastated when thousands of workers lost their jobs on 'Black Sunday' in...

Dec 13 2014
The Venice of Egypt

The Venice of Egypt

El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere.

Dec 11 2014
Rites of womanhood

Rites of womanhood

As Pokot tradition dictates, girls take part in a month-long ceremony that marks their coming to age and prepares them for marriage in Kenya.

Dec 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast