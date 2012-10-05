Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2012 | 10:10am EDT

California's overcrowded prisons

<p>An inmate reads in his cell at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

An inmate reads in his cell at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate reads in his cell at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
1 / 30
<p>Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
<p>Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 30
<p>Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 30
<p>An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 30
<p>Prisoners congregate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner </p>

Prisoners congregate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Friday, October 05, 2012

Prisoners congregate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Close
6 / 30
<p>An inmate makes a phone call from his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate makes a phone call from his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate makes a phone call from his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 30
<p>Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 30
<p>Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
<p>An inmate looks out from his cell at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An inmate looks out from his cell at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate looks out from his cell at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 30
<p>Prisoners at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, housed in a gymnasium due to overcrowding, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Prisoners at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, housed in a gymnasium due to overcrowding, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, October 05, 2012

Prisoners at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, housed in a gymnasium due to overcrowding, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 30
<p>An inmate stands in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate stands in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate stands in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 30
<p>Prisoners gather outside their cells in a standard cell block at San Quentin State Prison, December 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis </p>

Prisoners gather outside their cells in a standard cell block at San Quentin State Prison, December 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Friday, October 05, 2012

Prisoners gather outside their cells in a standard cell block at San Quentin State Prison, December 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Close
13 / 30
<p>An inmate is checked into the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate is checked into the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate is checked into the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 30
<p>A guard at San Quentin prison checking the doors of cells housing death row inmates, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan</p>

A guard at San Quentin prison checking the doors of cells housing death row inmates, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan

Friday, October 05, 2012

A guard at San Quentin prison checking the doors of cells housing death row inmates, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan

Close
15 / 30
<p>Prisoners chat at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner</p>

Prisoners chat at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Friday, October 05, 2012

Prisoners chat at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Close
16 / 30
<p>Inmates sit in a recreation room where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates sit in a recreation room where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmates sit in a recreation room where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 30
<p>An inmate lies in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An inmate lies in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate lies in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 30
<p>A man looks at a wall with photos of the most dangerous death row inmates in the facility, inside the Adjustment Center at San Quentin, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan</p>

A man looks at a wall with photos of the most dangerous death row inmates in the facility, inside the Adjustment Center at San Quentin, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan

Friday, October 05, 2012

A man looks at a wall with photos of the most dangerous death row inmates in the facility, inside the Adjustment Center at San Quentin, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan

Close
19 / 30
<p>Inmates walk around an exercise yard at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates walk around an exercise yard at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmates walk around an exercise yard at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
<p>Inmate Jason Rutherford, 37, sits in his cell with other prisoners housed in a recreation room due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmate Jason Rutherford, 37, sits in his cell with other prisoners housed in a recreation room due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmate Jason Rutherford, 37, sits in his cell with other prisoners housed in a recreation room due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Inmates sit in a classroom at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates sit in a classroom at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmates sit in a classroom at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 30
<p>Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 30
<p>An inmate in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An inmate in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
24 / 30
<p>Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 30
<p>An inmate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner </p>

An inmate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Close
26 / 30
<p>A doctor (top L) sits with inmates as they gather to play cards at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A doctor (top L) sits with inmates as they gather to play cards at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, October 05, 2012

A doctor (top L) sits with inmates as they gather to play cards at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
27 / 30
<p>An inmate sits at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate sits at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate sits at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 30
<p>Inmate patients gather in a hallway at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Inmate patients gather in a hallway at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, October 05, 2012

Inmate patients gather in a hallway at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
29 / 30
<p>An inmate talks on the phone in a gymnasium where he is housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate talks on the phone in a gymnasium where he is housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 05, 2012

An inmate talks on the phone in a gymnasium where he is housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Searching for Sesame Street

Searching for Sesame Street

Next Slideshows

Searching for Sesame Street

Searching for Sesame Street

The beloved characters from Sesame Street have made cameos in some unusual places.

Oct 04 2012
Plastinated animals

Plastinated animals

German anatomist Gunther von Hagens has preserved animals using the same plastination technique as his "Body Worlds" figures.

Oct 04 2012
Women of Saudi Arabia

Women of Saudi Arabia

A look at the life of women in the conservative Muslim country of Saudi Arabia.

Oct 03 2012
Inside the Vatican

Inside the Vatican

Behind the walls of Vatican City.

Feb 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast