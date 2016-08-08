Edition:
United States
Mon Aug 8, 2016

California's Pilot Fire rages

Trees burn as they are engulfed by flames during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California,. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Firefighters control the fire roadside during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California6. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Hotshot firefighters hike down a fire line during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Firefighters watch from a campground as a firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A firefighter stands next to a brush engine as flames rise and attempt to jump the road during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Firefighters stand as embers swirl during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Flames burn in the hillside by power lines during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Firefighters prepare hose lines to attempt to hold a road during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Firefighters with a dozer crew work to build a line during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A firefighter watches as smoke clouds billow during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Firefighters with a dozer crew work to build a line during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A fire captain watches fire movement as a firefighting aircraft flies overhead during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Firefighters watch the fire approach a campground as smoke clouds form overhead during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Smoke clouds billow at night during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Firefighting aircraft control the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Firefighters watch the fire approach a campground as smoke clouds form overhead during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Firefighters prepare hose lines to attempt to hold a road during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Flames burn in the hillside as seen from a campground during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
