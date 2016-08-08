California's Pilot Fire rages
Trees burn as they are engulfed by flames during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California,. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Firefighters control the fire roadside during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California6. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Hotshot firefighters hike down a fire line during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Firefighters watch from a campground as a firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
A firefighter stands next to a brush engine as flames rise and attempt to jump the road during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Firefighters stand as embers swirl during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Flames burn in the hillside by power lines during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters prepare hose lines to attempt to hold a road during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Firefighters with a dozer crew work to build a line during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
A firefighter watches as smoke clouds billow during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Firefighters with a dozer crew work to build a line during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
A fire captain watches fire movement as a firefighting aircraft flies overhead during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Firefighters watch the fire approach a campground as smoke clouds form overhead during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Smoke clouds billow at night during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Firefighting aircraft control the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters watch the fire approach a campground as smoke clouds form overhead during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Firefighters prepare hose lines to attempt to hold a road during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Flames burn in the hillside as seen from a campground during the Pilot Fire near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino county near Hesperia, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
