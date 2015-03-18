Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2015 | 10:05pm EDT

California's starving sea lions

A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
1 / 16
A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
2 / 16
Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 16
This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final tally of 28 and double the count for 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final tally of 28 and double the count for 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 16
After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 16
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based company could use the staff and facilities � including building two temporary pools for the pups � in anticipation of more rescues. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based company could use the staff and facilities � including building two temporary pools for the pups � in anticipation of more rescues. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 16
A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according to David Bard of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which has taken in more than 330 of the starving pups since January. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according to David Bard of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which has taken in more than 330 of the starving pups since January. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 16
A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day journey because of changes in water temperature. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day journey because of changes in water temperature. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 16
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in record numbers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in record numbers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 16
Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 16
A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 16
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 16
A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 16
Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 16
Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 16
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

Next Slideshows

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world.

Mar 17 2015
Power struggle for Libya

Power struggle for Libya

Factions fight for control of a splintered Libya.

Mar 17 2015
Church bombings in Pakistan

Church bombings in Pakistan

The Christian community mourns members killed by suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore.

Mar 17 2015
Venezuela's anti-U.S. graffiti

Venezuela's anti-U.S. graffiti

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro has framed recent U.S. sanctions on seven Venezuelan officials as a bid to topple him.

Mar 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast