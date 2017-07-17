Edition:
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Sambor Prei Kuk in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. The archaeological site has been identified as Ishanapura, the capital of the Chenla Empire that flourished in the late 6th and early 7th centuries. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
The vestiges of the city cover an area of 25 square kilometres and include a walled city center as well as numerous temples, ten of which are octagonal, unique specimens of their genre in southeast Asia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A sculpture at Sambor Prei Kuk. Decorated sandstone elements in the site are characteristic of the pre-Angkor decorative idiom, known as the Sambor Prei Kuk Style. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Roots cover a wall at Sambor Prei Kuk. The art and architecture developed here became models for other parts of the region and lay the ground for the unique Khmer style of the Angkor period. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A relief at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A tree at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A relief is pictured at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Tourist visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Tourists visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A woman pray inside of a temple at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A tourist visits Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
