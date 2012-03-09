Campaign buses
Mitt Romney's campaign bus is seen on the tarmac at the airport in Columbia, South Carolina, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Newt Gingrich is seen on a television screen on his campaign bus during a rally in The Villages, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The campaign bus of Newt Gingrich is seen at a town hall meeting with Nashua Rotary at Nashua Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The campaign bus carrying Newt Gingrich is seen at a campaign event at Jones Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Columbia, South Carolina, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mitt Romney looks out through the window of his campaign bus as he arrives at a campaign stop in Lexington, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney listens to a conference call with senior advisors Stuart Stevens (L), Eric Fehrnstrom (2nd L) and campaign manager Beth Myers (R) on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A bus belonging to Newt Gingrich arrives at a campaign event in Dover, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mitt Romney travels in his campaign bus, seen in the side view mirror of another vehicle, to a campaign stop in Ames, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk to their campaign bus upon their arrival at the airport in Miami, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
