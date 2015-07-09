Campaign collectibles
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young
The autograph of Chris Christie on a campaign sign. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A spectator shows his collection of stickers he received during the Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Specially made chocolates ahead of Chris Christie's formal announcement. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Books titled "Rx For America", about retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
A supporter of Hillary Clinton sports a U.S. flag tie and campaign sticker. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A supporter of Rick Santorum holds a campaign sign and book. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter wears a campaign button for Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Hillary Clinton campaign merchandise. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A supporter holds up a sign reading "All for Jeb". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter wearing a Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Hillary Clinton with stickers on her glasses. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Chris Christie supporter has a sticker affixed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters hold up signs for Bobby Jindal. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
