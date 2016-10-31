Campaign costumes
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dressed in a ketchup costume appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Zombie Donald Trump, Elliott Vanskike (L) and Zombie Trump supporter, Julie Schmid (R) of Takoma Park, Maryland kiss during the annual Silver Spring Zombie Walk before Halloween in Silver Spring, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Men dressed up as characters from the Blues Brothers movie look at a photo on a phone before U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hanger in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed as Batman attends a demonstration on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd watch at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An activist by the name of DJ Quacker walks through Trump Tower while demonstrating for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to release his tax forms, in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dressed as the Statue of Liberty appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A youth in a pumpkin outfit poses for a photo as he waits for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Karen Stuhr, 46, (R) wears a Nasty Woman t-shirt and a mask of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as Rebecca Alber, 46, wears a Bad Hombre costume as they prepare to compete during the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa...more
A person wearing an elephant costume is seen before a campaign town hall with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at the Beaufort Center for the Arts in Beaufort, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A demonstrator in a Trump costume joins people in a protest against Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump on the sidewalk, outside of the grand opening of his new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A person wearing an orange jumpsuit and dressed as Hillary Clinton stands outside the venue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man in a penis costume stands outside Trump Tower where Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lives in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man wears a mask depicting Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton while holding a doll depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A woman in a U.S. flag themed dress poses for photos as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man who identified himself as Critter stands dressed as a clown in the audience during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar
