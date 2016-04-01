Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 31, 2016 | 10:15pm EDT

Campaign cuisine

Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 11
John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 11
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane sit down for a meal at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane sit down for a meal at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane sit down for a meal at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 11
Hillary Clinton looks at the pastries at Avalon coffee shop during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton looks at the pastries at Avalon coffee shop during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton looks at the pastries at Avalon coffee shop during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 11
John Kasich grabs a quick breakfast after speaking at a town hall meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

John Kasich grabs a quick breakfast after speaking at a town hall meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
John Kasich grabs a quick breakfast after speaking at a town hall meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
5 / 11
Ted Cruz and his family eat a traditional fish fry dinner at Rite Place restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz and his family eat a traditional fish fry dinner at Rite Place restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Ted Cruz and his family eat a traditional fish fry dinner at Rite Place restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
6 / 11
Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 11
Donald Trump eats the whipped cream off of his hot chocolate at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump eats the whipped cream off of his hot chocolate at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Donald Trump eats the whipped cream off of his hot chocolate at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 11
Bernie Sanders looks over a menu during a stop at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders looks over a menu during a stop at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders looks over a menu during a stop at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 11
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 11
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 31 2016
Clashes in France

Clashes in France

Demonstrators take to the streets to protest plans for a pro-business loosening of the France's protective labor laws.

Mar 31 2016
Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016

Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016

The Iraqi-British architect, famed for her curvy, futuristic buildings, has died at age 65.

Mar 31 2016
Battle for Mosul begins

Battle for Mosul begins

The Iraqi government announced this week the operation to liberate Mosul from ISIS has begun.

Mar 30 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast