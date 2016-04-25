Edition:
Campaign cuisine

John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Ted Cruz appears with his daughters Caroline and Catherine at a campaign event at Zaharakos Ice Cream Shop in Columbus, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton drinks a bubble tea drink during a campaign visit to the Kung Fu Tea restaurant in Queens, New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Ted Cruz picks out food at a campaign event at the Shapiro's Delicatessen in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane (L) and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Ted Cruz eats ice cream with his wife Heidi during a campaign stop at the Glorioso's Italian Market in Milwaukee. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Donald Trump talks with the media as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane sit down for a meal at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton looks at the pastries at Avalon coffee shop during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
John Kasich grabs a quick breakfast after speaking at a town hall meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Ted Cruz and his family eat a traditional fish fry dinner at Rite Place restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Donald Trump eats the whipped cream off of his hot chocolate at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Bernie Sanders looks over a menu during a stop at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
