Campaign kids

Donald Trump holds up a crying young child from the crowd as he arrives at a Trump campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A young supporter of Bernie Sanders waits for him to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Anne-Sophie Marquis strokes the hair of her doll Clare, wearing a button supporting Donald Trump at a rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Ted Cruz geets supporters after a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A girl holds a sign supporting Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Donald Trump lifts nine-year old James "Cooper" Skinner from Woodbridge, Virginia to the podium at his campaign rally in Manassas. Trump assisted the boy who wanted to ask him a question. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Seven-year-old Alexis Griffiths listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A young boy waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue while being introduced at a town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A young boy holds a sign while attending a campaign stop by Hillary Clinton at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A man holds his child on his shoulders as they wait for Hillary Clinton to address a Hillary for America rally in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Emily Victorino (L) and Aiden Thurman listen to Marco Rubio speak at a rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Vernon Hills, Illinois. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Donald Trump holds a baby after kissing her at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A young supporter listens as Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A young girl passes out stickers to supporters before a rally with Marco Rubio in Franklin, Tennessee. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
