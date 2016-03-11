Campaign kids
Donald Trump holds up a crying young child from the crowd as he arrives at a Trump campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
A young supporter of Bernie Sanders waits for him to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Anne-Sophie Marquis strokes the hair of her doll Clare, wearing a button supporting Donald Trump at a rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz geets supporters after a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young
A girl holds a sign supporting Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump lifts nine-year old James "Cooper" Skinner from Woodbridge, Virginia to the podium at his campaign rally in Manassas. Trump assisted the boy who wanted to ask him a question. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Seven-year-old Alexis Griffiths listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young boy waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue while being introduced at a town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A young boy holds a sign while attending a campaign stop by Hillary Clinton at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man holds his child on his shoulders as they wait for Hillary Clinton to address a Hillary for America rally in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emily Victorino (L) and Aiden Thurman listen to Marco Rubio speak at a rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Vernon Hills, Illinois. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump holds a baby after kissing her at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A young supporter listens as Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young girl passes out stickers to supporters before a rally with Marco Rubio in Franklin, Tennessee. REUTERS/Chris Keane
