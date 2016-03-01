Campaigning with the family
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz at the conclusion of the Republican debate sponsored by CNN in Houston. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Children of Marco Rubio, Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) play a children's game of "red light, green light" following a campaign event in Simpsonville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane board their campaign plane in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio shops with his sons Dominick and Anthony at a restaurant in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Melania and Ivanka Trump listen as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Springmaid Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton, and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The wife of Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump makes a face as he and his wife Melania and members of their family leave the stage at his caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
John Kasich talks with his wife Karen outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Marco Rubio boards a charter plane to depart for South Carolina in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Heidi Cruz applauds her husband Ted Cruz during a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump speak at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Bill Clinton gives his wife Hillary a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio and his children board a charter plane to depart for South Carolina in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Heidi Cruz talks with their young daughters Caroline (L) and Catherine (R) onstage at Cruz' primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton embraces husband Bill as daughter Chelsea looks on during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
