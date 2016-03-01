Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 1, 2016 | 2:31pm EST

Campaigning with the family

Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz at the conclusion of the Republican debate sponsored by CNN in Houston. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz at the conclusion of the Republican debate sponsored by CNN in Houston. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz at the conclusion of the Republican debate sponsored by CNN in Houston. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 24
Children of Marco Rubio, Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) play a children's game of "red light, green light" following a campaign event in Simpsonville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children of Marco Rubio, Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) play a children's game of "red light, green light" following a campaign event in Simpsonville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Children of Marco Rubio, Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) play a children's game of "red light, green light" following a campaign event in Simpsonville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 24
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 24
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 24
Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 24
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane board their campaign plane in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane board their campaign plane in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane board their campaign plane in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 24
Marco Rubio shops with his sons Dominick and Anthony at a restaurant in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Marco Rubio shops with his sons Dominick and Anthony at a restaurant in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Marco Rubio shops with his sons Dominick and Anthony at a restaurant in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
7 / 24
Melania and Ivanka Trump listen as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Melania and Ivanka Trump listen as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Melania and Ivanka Trump listen as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 24
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 24
Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Springmaid Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Springmaid Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Springmaid Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
10 / 24
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
11 / 24
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 24
Hillary Clinton, and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton, and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton, and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 24
The wife of Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The wife of Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
The wife of Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 24
Donald Trump makes a face as he and his wife Melania and members of their family leave the stage at his caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Donald Trump makes a face as he and his wife Melania and members of their family leave the stage at his caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump makes a face as he and his wife Melania and members of their family leave the stage at his caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
15 / 24
John Kasich talks with his wife Karen outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

John Kasich talks with his wife Karen outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
John Kasich talks with his wife Karen outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
16 / 24
Marco Rubio boards a charter plane to depart for South Carolina in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio boards a charter plane to depart for South Carolina in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Marco Rubio boards a charter plane to depart for South Carolina in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 24
Heidi Cruz applauds her husband Ted Cruz during a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Heidi Cruz applauds her husband Ted Cruz during a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Heidi Cruz applauds her husband Ted Cruz during a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 24
Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump speak at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump speak at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump speak at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 24
Bill Clinton gives his wife Hillary a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bill Clinton gives his wife Hillary a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Bill Clinton gives his wife Hillary a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 24
Marco Rubio and his children board a charter plane to depart for South Carolina in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio and his children board a charter plane to depart for South Carolina in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Marco Rubio and his children board a charter plane to depart for South Carolina in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 24
Heidi Cruz talks with their young daughters Caroline (L) and Catherine (R) onstage at Cruz' primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Heidi Cruz talks with their young daughters Caroline (L) and Catherine (R) onstage at Cruz' primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Heidi Cruz talks with their young daughters Caroline (L) and Catherine (R) onstage at Cruz' primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
22 / 24
Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 24
Hillary Clinton embraces husband Bill as daughter Chelsea looks on during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hillary Clinton embraces husband Bill as daughter Chelsea looks on during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton embraces husband Bill as daughter Chelsea looks on during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Next Slideshows

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.

Mar 01 2016
Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the month of February.

Mar 01 2016
Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mar 01 2016
The road to Super Tuesday

The road to Super Tuesday

The winding road to the crucial primary date.

Feb 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast