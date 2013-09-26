Camper hotel
A general view shows the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, at night in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various...more
A general view shows the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, at night in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various camping caravans in vintage style, two former railway Pullman coaches and four U.S. Airstream trailers all with shared washrooms. The prices of the 120 beds in the 1600 square meter indoor complex range from 22 to 69 euros per night. Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pig Nose", a Volkswagen T3-model and a Volkswagen T-2-model (L-R) camper vans known as "Bully" at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman...more
A guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel walks past a Citroen H van, a 1950s delivery van known as the "Pig Nose", a Volkswagen T3-model and a Volkswagen T-2-model (L-R) camper vans known as "Bully" at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage caravan turned into a hotel room at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
A Dutch guest of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel gets ready for the night in the "Drag Queen" a vintage caravan turned into a hotel room at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman looks out of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man leaves "Flower Power" , a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,000 Leagues under the Sea" at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20,...more
An elderly couple explores "Nautilus", a vintage camping caravan redesigned after Jules Vernes' novel "20,000 Leagues under the Sea" at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room in the style of a shooting box, at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September...more
Guests of the Base Camp Young Hostel Bonn sit in front of "Hunting Lodge", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room in the style of a shooting box, at the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1950s style into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September...more
A woman works on her laptop in front of "Rockabilly", a vintage camping caravan that was converted in the 1950s style into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery van of the 1950s that was converted into a hotel rooms at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach...more
A young Belgian couple is seen on their bed that was built into the back of a Citroen H van, a delivery van of the 1950s that was converted into a hotel rooms at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay more
A woman sits in front of "Safari", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A guest arrives at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. ...more
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car in the yard of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. ...more
German hotelier Michael Schloesser, 44, sits on a sofa made from the rear section of an U.S. vintage car in the yard of the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Next Slideshows
Rubber Duck craze
An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman has been spotted in cities across Asia.
Yoga in Fenway Park
People participate in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park to raise money to benefit two of the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone programs.
3-year-old snooker prodigy
Wang Wuka vows to be a top snooker player as he undergoes five hours of training daily with his father in China to shoot the balls with precision.
Lining up for the new iPhone
Apple fans around the world line up for the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.