Camping festival in China
A woman takes pictures of herself during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over...more
A woman takes pictures of herself during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the world, according to Xinhua News Agency. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Campers pack up a tent during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman practices yoga during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Campers climb during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numerous tents are seen lit up in a valley during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
