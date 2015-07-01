Camping out at the White House

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama joke around as they sit at a pretend campfire June 30, 2015. The event was the first-ever Girl Scout campout designed to spotlight first lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move! Outside" initiative. The...more

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama joke around as they sit at a pretend campfire June 30, 2015. The event was the first-ever Girl Scout campout designed to spotlight first lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move! Outside" initiative. The First lady, who is also the Honorary National President of the Girl Scouts, sat beside the president on a bale of hay as the group clapped and sang lyrics from souvenir pamphlets. The Obamas read over the shoulders of the scouts beside them, singing along. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

