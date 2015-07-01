Edition:
Camping out at the White House

A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as President Barack Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. A group of 50 fourth-grade Girl Scouts spent the night in camping tents on the lawn, a celebration of the scouting movement and the National Park Service centennial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as President Barack Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. A group of 50 fourth-grade Girl Scouts spent the night in camping tents on the lawn, a celebration of the scouting movement and the National Park Service centennial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (back C) and first lady Michelle Obama join Girl Scouts for a singalong June 30, 2015. It was not your average Girl Scout campout. There were tents, but instead of the backwoods, they were pitched on the South Lawn of the most famous address in America, the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama (back C) and first lady Michelle Obama join Girl Scouts for a singalong June 30, 2015. It was not your average Girl Scout campout. There were tents, but instead of the backwoods, they were pitched on the South Lawn of the most famous address in America, the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama (C) pretends to warm her hands by a "campfire" of electric lanterns June 30, 2015. And there was a campfire sing-a-long - which President Barack Obama dropped by to join. "What are you guys doing in my yard?" the president said, smiling, as 50 fourth-grade girls bedecked in green badge-covered vests giggled and shouted their hellos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama (C) pretends to warm her hands by a "campfire" of electric lanterns June 30, 2015. And there was a campfire sing-a-long - which President Barack Obama dropped by to join. "What are you guys doing in my yard?" the president said, smiling, as 50 fourth-grade girls bedecked in green badge-covered vests giggled and shouted their hellos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R) look through a telescope June 30, 2015. There was star-gazing. But it was led by Cady Coleman, a U.S. astronaut who spent two years on the International Space Station. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R) look through a telescope June 30, 2015. There was star-gazing. But it was led by Cady Coleman, a U.S. astronaut who spent two years on the International Space Station. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama joke around as they sit at a pretend campfire June 30, 2015. The event was the first-ever Girl Scout campout designed to spotlight first lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move! Outside" initiative. The First lady, who is also the Honorary National President of the Girl Scouts, sat beside the president on a bale of hay as the group clapped and sang lyrics from souvenir pamphlets. The Obamas read over the shoulders of the scouts beside them, singing along. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama joke around as they sit at a pretend campfire June 30, 2015. The event was the first-ever Girl Scout campout designed to spotlight first lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move! Outside" initiative. The First lady, who is also the Honorary National President of the Girl Scouts, sat beside the president on a bale of hay as the group clapped and sang lyrics from souvenir pamphlets. The Obamas read over the shoulders of the scouts beside them, singing along. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama reacts as Girl Scouts rush to him for a group hug June 30, 2015. "Unfortunately, I've gotta go back to work," he said. "But we can have a group hug." The girls rushed toward him, wrapping their arms around his waist, each one clamoring for a chance to embrace the president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama reacts as Girl Scouts rush to him for a group hug June 30, 2015. "Unfortunately, I've gotta go back to work," he said. "But we can have a group hug." The girls rushed toward him, wrapping their arms around his waist, each one clamoring for a chance to embrace the president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama reacts to a rush of Girl Scouts coming at him for a group hug June 30, 2015. Later he turned to face the makeshift campfire, a pile of lanterns arranged in the middle of the circle. "Remember to put the fire out before you go to bed," he said. "That's what Smokey the Bear said." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama reacts to a rush of Girl Scouts coming at him for a group hug June 30, 2015. Later he turned to face the makeshift campfire, a pile of lanterns arranged in the middle of the circle. "Remember to put the fire out before you go to bed," he said. "That's what Smokey the Bear said." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama participates at a knot-tying station June 30, 2015. For the scouts, fourth graders from five troops around the country, the night was an opportunity to learn to rock climb, to pitch a tent, to tie a knot, to look through a telescope - and to get to know Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama participates at a knot-tying station June 30, 2015. For the scouts, fourth graders from five troops around the country, the night was an opportunity to learn to rock climb, to pitch a tent, to tie a knot, to look through a telescope - and to get to know Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire June 30, 2015. "I thought he was like a serious man who only wanted to work and do business, but he actually has a really nice soft side," said Blaire Batista, 11, from Washington, D.C. "Until I die...I'm going to have this memory not in the back of my head, but right in the front," she said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire June 30, 2015. "I thought he was like a serious man who only wanted to work and do business, but he actually has a really nice soft side," said Blaire Batista, 11, from Washington, D.C. "Until I die...I'm going to have this memory not in the back of my head, but right in the front," she said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama (5th L) welcomes a group of Girl Scouts to the "Let's Move Outside" campout June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama (5th L) welcomes a group of Girl Scouts to the "Let's Move Outside" campout June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama makes a silly face as he and first lady Michelle Obama sing with Girl Scouts June 30, 2015. "Did you guys see Michelle rockin' out a little bit?" Obama asked at the end of the second song, "I Love Being a Girl Scout." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama makes a silly face as he and first lady Michelle Obama sing with Girl Scouts June 30, 2015. "Did you guys see Michelle rockin' out a little bit?" Obama asked at the end of the second song, "I Love Being a Girl Scout." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama welcomes a group of Girl Scouts to the "Let's Move Outside" campout on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama welcomes a group of Girl Scouts to the "Let's Move Outside" campout on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
