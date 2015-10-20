Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 20, 2015 | 8:55am EDT

Canada decides

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 40
Justin Trudeau gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Justin Trudeau gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Justin Trudeau gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 40
Justin Trudeau is embraced by his wife Sophie Gregoire as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau is embraced by his wife Sophie Gregoire as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Justin Trudeau is embraced by his wife Sophie Gregoire as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 40
Stephen Harper waves as he walks off the stage after giving his concession speech following Canada's federal election in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper waves as he walks off the stage after giving his concession speech following Canada's federal election in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Stephen Harper waves as he walks off the stage after giving his concession speech following Canada's federal election in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 40
Tom Mulcair closes his eyes as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tom Mulcair closes his eyes as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Tom Mulcair closes his eyes as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
5 / 40
Liberal Party supporters kiss as they celebrate while watching results during Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Liberal Party supporters kiss as they celebrate while watching results during Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Liberal Party supporters kiss as they celebrate while watching results during Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
6 / 40
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 40
Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 40
A supporter holds up an old issue of The Gazette newspaper featuring former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, father of Justin Trudeau, after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A supporter holds up an old issue of The Gazette newspaper featuring former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, father of Justin Trudeau, after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A supporter holds up an old issue of The Gazette newspaper featuring former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, father of Justin Trudeau, after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
9 / 40
Stephen Harper kisses his wife Laureen as he arrives to give his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper kisses his wife Laureen as he arrives to give his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Stephen Harper kisses his wife Laureen as he arrives to give his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 40
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 40
Justin Trudeau shares a moment with his wife Sophie Gregoire as he gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau shares a moment with his wife Sophie Gregoire as he gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Justin Trudeau shares a moment with his wife Sophie Gregoire as he gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 40
Stephen Harper gives a pair of thumbs up gestures as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper gives a pair of thumbs up gestures as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Stephen Harper gives a pair of thumbs up gestures as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 40
Tom Mulcair stands with his wife Catherine and son Greg (L) as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tom Mulcair stands with his wife Catherine and son Greg (L) as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Tom Mulcair stands with his wife Catherine and son Greg (L) as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
14 / 40
Justin Trudeau gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Justin Trudeau gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
15 / 40
Conservative Party supporters react as they watch results of Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Conservative Party supporters react as they watch results of Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Conservative Party supporters react as they watch results of Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 40
Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his mother Margaret Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien (back to camera) and Xavier (R) as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his mother Margaret Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien (back to camera) and Xavier (R) as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, October 19, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his mother Margaret Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien (back to camera) and Xavier (R) as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
17 / 40
Stephen Harper takes the stage as his wife Laureen walks off as he starts his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper takes the stage as his wife Laureen walks off as he starts his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Stephen Harper takes the stage as his wife Laureen walks off as he starts his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 40
A Conservative Party supporter reacts as she watches results of Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Conservative Party supporter reacts as she watches results of Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A Conservative Party supporter reacts as she watches results of Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 40
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 40
A New Democratic Party (NDP) supporter reacts to results from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A New Democratic Party (NDP) supporter reacts to results from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A New Democratic Party (NDP) supporter reacts to results from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
21 / 40
Tom Mulcair is accompanied by family members, including his wife Catherine Pinhas and granddaughter Juliette, as he watches election results at a hotel in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tom Mulcair is accompanied by family members, including his wife Catherine Pinhas and granddaughter Juliette, as he watches election results at a hotel in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Tom Mulcair is accompanied by family members, including his wife Catherine Pinhas and granddaughter Juliette, as he watches election results at a hotel in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
22 / 40
Conservative Party supporters watch results during Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Conservative Party supporters watch results during Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Conservative Party supporters watch results during Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 40
Liberal Party supporters react as they watch results from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Liberal Party supporters react as they watch results from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Liberal Party supporters react as they watch results from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
24 / 40
Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen cast their ballots at a polling station in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen cast their ballots at a polling station in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen cast their ballots at a polling station in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool
Close
25 / 40
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau waves with his wife Sophie, sons Hadrien (L), Xavier (R) and daughter Ella-Grace while boarding his campaign bus after voting in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau waves with his wife Sophie, sons Hadrien (L), Xavier (R) and daughter Ella-Grace while boarding his campaign bus after voting in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau waves with his wife Sophie, sons Hadrien (L), Xavier (R) and daughter Ella-Grace while boarding his campaign bus after voting in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
26 / 40
A woman takes a selfie photo in front of voting sign after leaving the polling station in Vancouver, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A woman takes a selfie photo in front of voting sign after leaving the polling station in Vancouver, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A woman takes a selfie photo in front of voting sign after leaving the polling station in Vancouver, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
27 / 40
New Democratic Party (NDP) supporters react as they watch returns from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

New Democratic Party (NDP) supporters react as they watch returns from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
New Democratic Party (NDP) supporters react as they watch returns from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
28 / 40
Jody (L), Jason Wilson and three-year-old Riley head to the polls in Nanton, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Jody (L), Jason Wilson and three-year-old Riley head to the polls in Nanton, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Jody (L), Jason Wilson and three-year-old Riley head to the polls in Nanton, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
Close
29 / 40
Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien as he enters the polling station to cast his vote in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien as he enters the polling station to cast his vote in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien as he enters the polling station to cast his vote in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool
Close
30 / 40
Tom Mulcair looks at a riding map during a visit to a zone house in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tom Mulcair looks at a riding map during a visit to a zone house in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Tom Mulcair looks at a riding map during a visit to a zone house in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
31 / 40
Stephen Harper shakes hands at rally on the tarmac at the airport in Regina, Saskatchewan, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper shakes hands at rally on the tarmac at the airport in Regina, Saskatchewan, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Stephen Harper shakes hands at rally on the tarmac at the airport in Regina, Saskatchewan, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
32 / 40
Justin Trudeau greets a supporter during a campaign event in Toronto, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau greets a supporter during a campaign event in Toronto, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Justin Trudeau greets a supporter during a campaign event in Toronto, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
33 / 40
Justin Trudeau taps a keg during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau taps a keg during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Justin Trudeau taps a keg during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
34 / 40
Stephen Harper tours the pumpkin patch at Whittamore Farms as he looks at his son Benjamin in Richmond Hill, Ontario, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper tours the pumpkin patch at Whittamore Farms as he looks at his son Benjamin in Richmond Hill, Ontario, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Stephen Harper tours the pumpkin patch at Whittamore Farms as he looks at his son Benjamin in Richmond Hill, Ontario, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
35 / 40
Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire at a campaign rally in Brampton, Ontario, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire at a campaign rally in Brampton, Ontario, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire at a campaign rally in Brampton, Ontario, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
36 / 40
Justin Trudeau poses before he spars at the Paul Brown Boxfit boxing gym in Toronto, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Justin Trudeau poses before he spars at the Paul Brown Boxfit boxing gym in Toronto, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Justin Trudeau poses before he spars at the Paul Brown Boxfit boxing gym in Toronto, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
37 / 40
Thomas Mulcair pats a cow while touring a dairy farm in Upton, Quebec, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Thomas Mulcair pats a cow while touring a dairy farm in Upton, Quebec, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Thomas Mulcair pats a cow while touring a dairy farm in Upton, Quebec, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
38 / 40
Elizabeth May gestures as she takes part in the French-language debate in Montreal, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool

Elizabeth May gestures as she takes part in the French-language debate in Montreal, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Elizabeth May gestures as she takes part in the French-language debate in Montreal, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool
Close
39 / 40
Stephen Harper swings the adopted daughter of Essex MP Jeff Watson, Bea, during a campaign stop at the WaterStone Estate and Farms in King Township, Ontario, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Stephen Harper swings the adopted daughter of Essex MP Jeff Watson, Bea, during a campaign stop at the WaterStone Estate and Farms in King Township, Ontario, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Stephen Harper swings the adopted daughter of Essex MP Jeff Watson, Bea, during a campaign stop at the WaterStone Estate and Farms in King Township, Ontario, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Migrant winter

Migrant winter

Next Slideshows

Migrant winter

Migrant winter

A backlog of migrants grows as thousands wait on cold, wet borders after the closure of Hungary's southern frontier diverted them to Slovenia.

Oct 19 2015
Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

A Palestinian stabs an Israeli soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Oct 19 2015
Japan's naval power

Japan's naval power

An armada of carriers, cruiser, destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest warships and...

Oct 19 2015
Kim Jong-Un, ladies man

Kim Jong-Un, ladies man

A look at the North Korean leader's female entourage.

Oct 19 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast