Canada decides

Laureen Harper, wife of Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper, dances with actor Vinay Virmani (L) at a rally with the South Asian community in Brampton, Ontario, October 14, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls for a federal election on October 19. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (L) watches a Montreal Canadiens hockey game with local candidate Marc Miller at a bar in Montreal, Quebec, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Tom Mulcair and his wife Catherine wave to the audience at the end of his speech during a campaign event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper picks up cash, illustrating how much the Conservatives say will cost families in taxes under an elected Liberal government, during a campaign rally in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A girl sits on the floor as Stephen Harper holds a campaign rally in Quebec City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Protesters stand in front of the media bus on Stephen Harper's tour ahead of a campaign rally in Quebec City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Justin Trudeau is greeted by former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion while touring a retirement home in Mississauga, Ontario, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Stephen Harper waves as he gets off the campaign plane with daughter Rachel (L), son Benjamin (R), and his wife Laureen (2nd R) at the airport in Fredericton, New Brunswick, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Thomas Mulcair greets supporters at a campaign event in Alma, Quebec, Canada, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Justin Trudeau takes part in a welcome ceremony as he arrives at the Sanatan Mandir cultural centre in Markham, Ontario, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Justin Trudeau makes a latte during a campaign stop at a coffee shop in Sainte-Therese, Quebec, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Stephen Harper takes a "selfie" with people as he hands out coffee at a Tim Horton's restaurant in Fredericton, New Brunswick, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Thomas Mulcair catches his grandson Raphael Mulcair during a tour at Ferme Cormier in L'Assomption, Quebec, Canada, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Stephen Harper speaks during a campaign rally in Thetford Mines, Quebec, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Justin Trudeau looks at a poster of his late father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, during a campaign stop at a coffee shop in Sainte-Therese, Quebec, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Thomas Mulcair (L) looks over at freed Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy during a news conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Justin Trudeau (R) greets a supporter during a campaign event in Toronto, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Justin Trudeau taps a keg during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Thomas Mulcair is surrounded by supporters as he arrives at a campaign event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Stephen Harper watches a Kitchener Rangers hockey game as he gives son Benjamin a high five next to his daughter Rachel at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Waterloo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Thomas Mulcair greets supporters at a campaign event in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Stephen Harper tours the pumpkin patch at Whittamore Farms as he looks at his son Benjamin in Richmond Hill, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire at a campaign rally in Brampton, Ontario, Canada October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Stephen Harper (L), exchanges words with Tom Mulcair during the French-language debate in Montreal September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Thomas Mulcair pats a cow while touring a dairy farm in Upton, Quebec, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Elizabeth May gestures as she takes part in the French-language debate in Montreal September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Justin Trudeau poses before he spars at the Paul Brown Boxfit boxing gym in Toronto, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Justin Trudeau, Stephen Harper and Thomas Mulcair (L-R) talk before the Munk leaders' debate on Canada's foreign policy in Toronto, Canada September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Justin Trudeau attends a rally with former Prime Minister Jean Chretien in Hamilton, Ontario, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Stephen Harper swings the adopted daughter of Essex MP Jeff Watson, Bea, during a campaign stop at the WaterStone Estate and Farms in King Township, Ontario, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
