Canada welcomes refugees

Two Syrian refugee children pose while their family undergoes medical screening before the beginning of an airlift to Canada, in Beirut, Lebanon, December 9, 2015. The first plane load of Syrian refugees departed from Beirut on Thursday, aboard a military aircraft bound for Toronto. The Liberal government plans to resettle 10,000 refugees from Syria's four-year-old civil war by the end of the year and a further 15,000 by the end of February. REUTERS/Corporal Darcy Lefebvre/Canadian Forces Combat Camera

