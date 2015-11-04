Canada's new government
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire hold hands before he is sworn-in as Canada's 23rd prime minister during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau stands with Governor General David Johnston before being sworn-in. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau is sworn-in as Canada's 23rd prime minister. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire (R), son Xavier and mother Margaret (L) hold hands before he is sworn-in. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau is greeted by Governor General David Johnston before being sworn-in. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire greet their children daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier before his swearing-in ceremony. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire arrive with his cabinet before his swearing-in ceremony. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier, arrive with his cabinet. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Margaret Trudeau and her gandson Xavier arrive. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A poster of Justin Trudeau is held by onlookers. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire, and their children daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier, arrive with his cabinet. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien (R) and Xavier arrive. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire arrive. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
