Canada's quickest gunslinger
James Weatherby, 80, of Aldergrove waits to compete in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Weatherby has been competing in Fast Draw competitions for over 40 years. REUTERS/Andy Clark
James Weatherby, 80, of Aldergrove waits to compete in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Weatherby has been competing in Fast Draw competitions for over 40 years. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, waits for the signal to draw and fire his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw...more
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, waits for the signal to draw and fire his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter, and the idea is to draw a single action revolver from a holster, and cock, fire and hit a designated target in the shortest possible time. No live ammunition is ever used, only blank cartridges or wax bullets. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors load their their guns with black powder blank cartridges while preparing to fire into the air and signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors load their their guns with black powder blank cartridges while preparing to fire into the air and signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors prepare to fire their single action revolvers into the air to signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors prepare to fire their single action revolvers into the air to signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors clean and check their single action revolvers prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors clean and check their single action revolvers prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Joe Colwell of Loveland, Colorado, loads blanks into his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Colwell, 80, has been competing in Fast Draw competitions...more
Joe Colwell of Loveland, Colorado, loads blanks into his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Colwell, 80, has been competing in Fast Draw competitions since 1960. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The shadow of a gunfighter is cast on the asphalt as competitors practice prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The shadow of a gunfighter is cast on the asphalt as competitors practice prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013....more
Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. The targets are either a metal silhouette used with wax bullets or balloons that burst from the muzzle blast from the blank cartridges. A light atop the timer signals the competitor when to fire and once the target is hit, it turns the timer off, measuring the speed to thousandths of a second. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors wait for the timing clock to signal, so they can draw and fire, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors wait for the timing clock to signal, so they can draw and fire, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A competitor draws and fires his single action revolver at a balloon target during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A competitor draws and fires his single action revolver at a balloon target during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A monogrammed gun belt and a pair of single action western style revolvers are seen at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A monogrammed gun belt and a pair of single action western style revolvers are seen at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota, fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota, fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Brian Colwell of Loveland, Colorado fires his single action western style revolver during a competition at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Brian Colwell of Loveland, Colorado fires his single action western style revolver during a competition at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Diana Rosen (C) of Edima, Minnesota, draws and fires as a colleague with his holstered gun watches from behind during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Diana Rosen (C) of Edima, Minnesota, draws and fires as a colleague with his holstered gun watches from behind during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nicole Franks of Aldergrove wears a World Championship belt buckle along with her gun during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. Franks has won multiple World Championships since 2000....more
Nicole Franks of Aldergrove wears a World Championship belt buckle along with her gun during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. Franks has won multiple World Championships since 2000. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The names of the competitors along with their times are listed during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The names of the competitors along with their times are listed during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Gary Rosen of Edima, Minnesota (C), poses with his trophy as his wife Diana (L) watches during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Gary Rosen of Edima, Minnesota (C), poses with his trophy as his wife Diana (L) watches during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors pose for a group photograph following the final of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors pose for a group photograph following the final of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Next Slideshows
Pope visits Brazil
Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.
Genetically modified animals
Animals that have been genetically modified.
Smurf city
A whole town in Spain paints itself blue as a promotion for the upcoming Smurfs movie.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.