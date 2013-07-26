Edition:
Canada's quickest gunslinger

<p>James Weatherby, 80, of Aldergrove waits to compete in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Weatherby has been competing in Fast Draw competitions for over 40 years. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, waits for the signal to draw and fire his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter, and the idea is to draw a single action revolver from a holster, and cock, fire and hit a designated target in the shortest possible time. No live ammunition is ever used, only blank cartridges or wax bullets. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, waits for the signal to draw and fire his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter, and the idea is to draw a single action revolver from a holster, and cock, fire and hit a designated target in the shortest possible time. No live ammunition is ever used, only blank cartridges or wax bullets. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Competitors load their their guns with black powder blank cartridges while preparing to fire into the air and signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Competitors prepare to fire their single action revolvers into the air to signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Competitors clean and check their single action revolvers prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Joe Colwell of Loveland, Colorado, loads blanks into his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Colwell, 80, has been competing in Fast Draw competitions since 1960. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Joe Colwell of Loveland, Colorado, loads blanks into his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Colwell, 80, has been competing in Fast Draw competitions since 1960. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>The shadow of a gunfighter is cast on the asphalt as competitors practice prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. The targets are either a metal silhouette used with wax bullets or balloons that burst from the muzzle blast from the blank cartridges. A light atop the timer signals the competitor when to fire and once the target is hit, it turns the timer off, measuring the speed to thousandths of a second. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. The targets are either a metal silhouette used with wax bullets or balloons that burst from the muzzle blast from the blank cartridges. A light atop the timer signals the competitor when to fire and once the target is hit, it turns the timer off, measuring the speed to thousandths of a second. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Competitors wait for the timing clock to signal, so they can draw and fire, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>A competitor draws and fires his single action revolver at a balloon target during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>A monogrammed gun belt and a pair of single action western style revolvers are seen at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota, fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Brian Colwell of Loveland, Colorado fires his single action western style revolver during a competition at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Diana Rosen (C) of Edima, Minnesota, draws and fires as a colleague with his holstered gun watches from behind during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Nicole Franks of Aldergrove wears a World Championship belt buckle along with her gun during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. Franks has won multiple World Championships since 2000. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Nicole Franks of Aldergrove wears a World Championship belt buckle along with her gun during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. Franks has won multiple World Championships since 2000. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>The names of the competitors along with their times are listed during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Gary Rosen of Edima, Minnesota (C), poses with his trophy as his wife Diana (L) watches during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Competitors pose for a group photograph following the final of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

