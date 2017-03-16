Edition:
Canadian refugees learn to curl

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project" in Toronto. Some 45 resettled refugees, some who had come to Canada just days before, learned to curl at the event. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A refugee family from Afghanistan are introduced to the sport of curling. The event at Toronto's Royal Canadian Curling Club was the brainchild of Anna Hill and the Together Project of which she's the director. She founded the group last fall to fill a need: Government-assisted refugees lack social supports when they arrive in Canada, she said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns the sport of curling. The group's previous outings include trips to taste maple syrup or to the Royal Ontario Museum. This was their first curling excursion. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Refugees take to the ice as they are introduced to the sport of curling. "Curling is a fantastic, very Canadian winter sport, and we thought that they might be interested in learning about winter sports in Canada since we have quite a long winter here," said Together Project director Anna Hill. She founded the group last fall to fill a need: Government-assisted refugees lack social supports when they arrive in Canada, she said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Syrian refugee children from the Abdulwahed family look out to the curling rink as it is reflected in the glass at the Royal Canadian Curling Club, during an event where refugees were introduced to the sport of curling put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A refugee from Sri Lanka, Arun Daniel, learns the sport of curling. Arun, an 11-year-old from Sri Lanka, had seen curling on TV before. It didn't seem like a real sport. "It looked like not that fun. I was like, 'Why is it taking such a long time?' It felt like hockey is better. But when I came and really did it, I felt like, 'Oh, I shouldn't say that'." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
People are reflected in the window as refugees learn the sport of curling. That day in the curling club they were like movie stars, swarmed by curious journalists asking how they liked Canada in general and this quintessentially Canadian sport in particular. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns curling with club member Jim Creeggan (R). REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A refugee family from Afghanistan walk up the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A refugee from Afghanistan looks out as she watches her family learn to curl. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan falls over after throwing a rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
An refugee from Afghanistan throws the rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A refugee from Afghanistan smiles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A father and daughter, who are refugees from Syria, walk the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
