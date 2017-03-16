Canadian refugees learn to curl
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project" in Toronto. Some 45 resettled refugees, some who had come to Canada just days before, learned...more
A refugee family from Afghanistan are introduced to the sport of curling. The event at Toronto's Royal Canadian Curling Club was the brainchild of Anna Hill and the Together Project of which she's the director. She founded the group last fall to fill...more
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns the sport of curling. The group's previous outings include trips to taste maple syrup or to the Royal Ontario Museum. This was their first curling excursion. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Refugees take to the ice as they are introduced to the sport of curling. "Curling is a fantastic, very Canadian winter sport, and we thought that they might be interested in learning about winter sports in Canada since we have quite a long winter...more
Syrian refugee children from the Abdulwahed family look out to the curling rink as it is reflected in the glass at the Royal Canadian Curling Club, during an event where refugees were introduced to the sport of curling put on by the "Together...more
A refugee from Sri Lanka, Arun Daniel, learns the sport of curling. Arun, an 11-year-old from Sri Lanka, had seen curling on TV before. It didn't seem like a real sport. "It looked like not that fun. I was like, 'Why is it taking such a long time?'...more
People are reflected in the window as refugees learn the sport of curling. That day in the curling club they were like movie stars, swarmed by curious journalists asking how they liked Canada in general and this quintessentially Canadian sport in...more
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns curling with club member Jim Creeggan (R). REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A refugee family from Afghanistan walk up the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A refugee from Afghanistan looks out as she watches her family learn to curl. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan falls over after throwing a rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An refugee from Afghanistan throws the rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A refugee from Afghanistan smiles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A father and daughter, who are refugees from Syria, walk the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
