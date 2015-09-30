Edition:
Pictures | Wed Sep 30, 2015 | 2:36pm EDT

Candid moments at the U.N.

A delegate points his camera towards the General Assembly Hall as he has a video chat during addresses by attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A delegate points his camera towards the General Assembly Hall as he has a video chat during addresses by attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power talks with United States Secretary of State at the U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power talks with United States Secretary of State at the U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An almost empty General Assembly Hall is seen as President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An almost empty General Assembly Hall is seen as President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the media does a standup via smart phone on a selfie stick during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A member of the media does a standup via smart phone on a selfie stick during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at a U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at a U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry attend a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry attend a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A journalist watches from a booth at the United Nations as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A journalist watches from a booth at the United Nations as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama gestures as he addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Obama gestures as he addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani embraces United Nations Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson after addressing attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani embraces United Nations Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson after addressing attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama speaks with British Prime Minister David Cameron during Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama speaks with British Prime Minister David Cameron during Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The seats for Ukraine are shown empty after the delegation walked out for the address by Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The seats for Ukraine are shown empty after the delegation walked out for the address by Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Elbegdorj Tsakhia of Mongolia departs after addressing attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Elbegdorj Tsakhia of Mongolia departs after addressing attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a notebook with the face of Simon Bolivar, Venezuelan military and political leader, while waiting to speak. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a notebook with the face of Simon Bolivar, Venezuelan military and political leader, while waiting to speak. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
President Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A security guard maintains watch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A security guard maintains watch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras listens as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras listens as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro adjust their jackets at the start of their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro adjust their jackets at the start of their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Francois Hollande is shown in a monitor in a booth as he addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

French President Francois Hollande is shown in a monitor in a booth as he addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama waits to deliver remarks during a Leaders Summit on Peacekeeping. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

President Obama waits to deliver remarks during a Leaders Summit on Peacekeeping. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the Iranian delegation listen as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of the Iranian delegation listen as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama listens while President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

First lady Michelle Obama listens while President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon presides over the start of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mike Segar

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon presides over the start of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
The seats for the Russian delegation are seen unoccupied as President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine addresses attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The seats for the Russian delegation are seen unoccupied as President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine addresses attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama shakes hands with UN General Assembly President Mogens Lykketoft following his address. At left is UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama shakes hands with UN General Assembly President Mogens Lykketoft following his address. At left is UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
