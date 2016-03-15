Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 15, 2016 | 2:55pm EDT

Candidate caricatures

Ted Cruz poses for a picture with supporters during a campaign rally at the Northland Performing Arts Center in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype. A Brooklyn product design company, FCTRY, created the 6-inch tall plastic version toy of Sanders and started a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 to fund production. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders cheer during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Supporter Forrest Surber, dressed as Donald Trump, pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A man holds a souvenir Hillary Clinton nutcracker during a John Kasich campaign stop at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A young supporter of Bernie Sanders wears a temporary tattoo depicting Sanders as Robin Hood, in Kendall, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
An impersonator of Donald Trump is seen next to a poster depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An audience member wears a Bernie Sanders costume at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A supporter shows his tattoo before U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally at Winner Aviation in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders rally outside the venue where the Democratic presidential candidates debate was being held in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A man dressed as a robot stands outside a polling place and waits for Marco Rubio to arrive on voting day in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Donald Trump's image is seen on a mock cereal box after Trump autographed it at a campaign town hall in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Marco Rubio holds a cutout of his head in front of his face as he greets supporters at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
An audience member holds a sign as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign during a rally in St. Charles, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer during a rally at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
