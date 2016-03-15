Candidate caricatures
Ted Cruz poses for a picture with supporters during a campaign rally at the Northland Performing Arts Center in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype. A Brooklyn product design company, FCTRY, created the 6-inch tall plastic version toy of Sanders and started a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 to fund production. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders cheer during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporter Forrest Surber, dressed as Donald Trump, pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A man holds a souvenir Hillary Clinton nutcracker during a John Kasich campaign stop at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young supporter of Bernie Sanders wears a temporary tattoo depicting Sanders as Robin Hood, in Kendall, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
An impersonator of Donald Trump is seen next to a poster depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
An audience member wears a Bernie Sanders costume at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter shows his tattoo before U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally at Winner Aviation in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Bernie Sanders rally outside the venue where the Democratic presidential candidates debate was being held in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A man dressed as a robot stands outside a polling place and waits for Marco Rubio to arrive on voting day in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump's image is seen on a mock cereal box after Trump autographed it at a campaign town hall in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marco Rubio holds a cutout of his head in front of his face as he greets supporters at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An audience member holds a sign as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign during a rally in St. Charles, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer during a rally at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
