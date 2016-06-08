Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jun 8, 2016

Candidate caricatures

The images of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Supporter Forrest Surber dressed as Donald Trump pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
The image of Donald Trump is seen painted on a match stick created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Donald Trump signs a supporter's tattooed arm after a rally in San Diego, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
The image of Hillary Clinton is seen painted on a lollipop created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Donald Trump and Clinton, clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami, Florida, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during a campaign event in San Jose, California, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Supporters cheer as Bernie Sanders addresses supporters following the closing of the polls in the California presidential primary in Santa Monica, California, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A supporter shows his tattoo before Donald Trump's campaign rally at Winner Aviation in Youngstown, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A man holds a souvenir Hillary Clinton nutcracker as he waits during a John Kasich campaign stop at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A t-shirt of a supporter of Bernie Sanders is adorned with pins at a campaign rally in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A man holds a sign while advertising a temporary store selling artwork referencing Donald Trump made by the artist Hanksy in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn, New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A pinata of Donald Trump hangs outside offices for Bernie Sanders in Taos, New Mexico, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A young girl holds a Hillary action figure as she waits in the crowd for Hillary Clinton to make a campaign stop in Westminster, California, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Bernie Sanders artwork by Amanda Burkman is displayed during the candidate's campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey, California, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
An impersonator of Donald Trump is seen next to a poster depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A young supporter of Bernie Sanders wears a temporary tattoo depicting Sanders as Robin Hood, outside of the venue before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
