Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 4:50pm EST

Candidate Clinton

Hillary Clinton gestures as she walks on stage at a Democratic fundraising dinner featuring all three candidates in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton gestures as she walks on stage at a Democratic fundraising dinner featuring all three candidates in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Hillary Clinton gestures as she walks on stage at a Democratic fundraising dinner featuring all three candidates in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Hillary Clinton sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Hillary Clinton sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Hillary Clinton takes the stage to speak during the Scott County Democratic Party's Red, White and Blue Dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Hillary Clinton takes the stage to speak during the Scott County Democratic Party's Red, White and Blue Dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes the stage to speak during the Scott County Democratic Party's Red, White and Blue Dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton leaves a campaign rally with her husband former President Bill Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Hillary Clinton leaves a campaign rally with her husband former President Bill Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Hillary Clinton leaves a campaign rally with her husband former President Bill Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton walks out to answer questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton walks out to answer questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Hillary Clinton walks out to answer questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An audience member tries to interrupt Hillary Clinton as she takes a question at a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member tries to interrupt Hillary Clinton as she takes a question at a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
An audience member tries to interrupt Hillary Clinton as she takes a question at a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton speaks during the "Fighting for Us" town hall event in Coralville, Iowa November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/Files

Hillary Clinton speaks during the "Fighting for Us" town hall event in Coralville, Iowa November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Hillary Clinton speaks during the "Fighting for Us" town hall event in Coralville, Iowa November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/Files
Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters in the crowd as Bernie Sanders (L) and Martin O'Malley (3rd L) shake hands with moderators Martha Raddatz (2nd L) and David Muir (R) at the end of the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters in the crowd as Bernie Sanders (L) and Martin O'Malley (3rd L) shake hands with moderators Martha Raddatz (2nd L) and David Muir (R) at the end of the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters in the crowd as Bernie Sanders (L) and Martin O'Malley (3rd L) shake hands with moderators Martha Raddatz (2nd L) and David Muir (R) at the end of the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join 13 female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join 13 female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join 13 female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hillary Clinton reacts after a supporter kissed her hand during a campaign stop in a back yard of a home in Windham, New Hampshire July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton reacts after a supporter kissed her hand during a campaign stop in a back yard of a home in Windham, New Hampshire July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Hillary Clinton reacts after a supporter kissed her hand during a campaign stop in a back yard of a home in Windham, New Hampshire July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
