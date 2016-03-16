Candidate Kasich
Republican U.S. presidental candidate Governor John Kasich celebrates his win in the Ohio primary election next to his daughter Rees during a campaign rally in Berea, Ohio, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Ohio Governor and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich speaks at a rally in Strongsville, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Republican presidential candidate Gov. John Kasich holds a baby while former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (R) speaks at a campaign rally at the MAPS Air Museum in North Canton, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
John Kasich shows off the jacket that he received from former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at a rally in Columbus, Ohio, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue (R) while being introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich, grabs a quick breakfast after speaking at a town hall meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
John Kasich reacts to the crowd at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich put their hands over their hearts for the National Anthem as they stand together onstage at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in...more
John Kasich listens to his introduction at a town hall rally at the George Mason University Law School on Super Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
John Kasich listens to his introduction as he waits to go onstage at a campaign town hall event at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
John Kasich has 3-1/2 year old twins Emerie (L) and Ellie (R) Farnsworth, of Springfield, Virginia, sit on his lap while posing for pictures at a campaign town hall event at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more
Audience members wait for John Kasich at his "South Carolina Primary Election Results Watch Party" in Wakefield, Massachusetts February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich takes off his sweater during a campaign town hall meeting in Worcester, Massachusetts February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich speaks to voters at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
John Kasich gets a fist-bump from a child onstage as he holds a rally in Bluffton, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
John Kasich arrives to speak to students at a campaign stop at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
John Kasich kisses a baby during a campaign stop at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
John Kasich, speaks at a town hall meeting outside Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Supporters laugh during a town hall meeting with John Kasich at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
John Kasich gets a kiss from his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Ohio Governor and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich speaks at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
