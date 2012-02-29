Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2012 | 10:35pm EST

Candidate Putin

<p>A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
1 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin addresses supporters at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool </p>

Vladimir Putin addresses supporters at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Vladimir Putin addresses supporters at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>A machine works on the production of tapestry fabric, displaying the images of Vladimir Putin, at the Uzor weaving plant in the town of Vyritsa, north of St. Petersburg, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A machine works on the production of tapestry fabric, displaying the images of Vladimir Putin, at the Uzor weaving plant in the town of Vyritsa, north of St. Petersburg, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A machine works on the production of tapestry fabric, displaying the images of Vladimir Putin, at the Uzor weaving plant in the town of Vyritsa, north of St. Petersburg, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 20
<p>Opposition supporters take part in a protest rally called The White Ring by forming a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, in protest against Vladimir Putin's likely return as president in an election, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Opposition supporters take part in a protest rally called The White Ring by forming a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, in protest against Vladimir Putin's likely return as president in an election, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis...more

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Opposition supporters take part in a protest rally called The White Ring by forming a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, in protest against Vladimir Putin's likely return as president in an election, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
4 / 20
<p>Flags with portraits of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin are displayed during a car rally to show support for Putin's presidential candidacy in Moscow, February 18, 2012. The flags read "For Putin. That's all." REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva </p>

Flags with portraits of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin are displayed during a car rally to show support for Putin's presidential candidacy in Moscow, February 18, 2012. The flags read "For Putin. That's all." REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Flags with portraits of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin are displayed during a car rally to show support for Putin's presidential candidacy in Moscow, February 18, 2012. The flags read "For Putin. That's all." REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
5 / 20
<p>Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a meeting of All Russia People's Front, an umbrella movement of his supporters, in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool </p>

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a meeting of All Russia People's Front, an umbrella movement of his supporters, in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a meeting of All Russia People's Front, an umbrella movement of his supporters, in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
6 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin talks to a girl as he visits the Federal Scientific Clinical Center of Pediatric Hematology, Immunology and Oncology in Moscow, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool </p>

Vladimir Putin talks to a girl as he visits the Federal Scientific Clinical Center of Pediatric Hematology, Immunology and Oncology in Moscow, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Vladimir Putin talks to a girl as he visits the Federal Scientific Clinical Center of Pediatric Hematology, Immunology and Oncology in Moscow, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
7 / 20
<p>Supporters cast their shadows on a banner during a supporters gathering in the south Russian city of Krasnodar, February 11, 2012. The banner reads "Kuban region is for Putin!" REUTERS/Sergey Karpov </p>

Supporters cast their shadows on a banner during a supporters gathering in the south Russian city of Krasnodar, February 11, 2012. The banner reads "Kuban region is for Putin!" REUTERS/Sergey Karpov

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Supporters cast their shadows on a banner during a supporters gathering in the south Russian city of Krasnodar, February 11, 2012. The banner reads "Kuban region is for Putin!" REUTERS/Sergey Karpov

Close
8 / 20
<p>A woman attaches a car decal, which reads: "I am for Putin", before a rally to show support for Putin in Moscow, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

A woman attaches a car decal, which reads: "I am for Putin", before a rally to show support for Putin in Moscow, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A woman attaches a car decal, which reads: "I am for Putin", before a rally to show support for Putin in Moscow, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
9 / 20
<p>A car displays a flag with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a car rally to show support for Putin's presidential candidacy in Moscow, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

A car displays a flag with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a car rally to show support for Putin's presidential candidacy in Moscow, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A car displays a flag with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a car rally to show support for Putin's presidential candidacy in Moscow, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
10 / 20
<p>Demonstrators gather holding placards and balloons during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva </p>

Demonstrators gather holding placards and balloons during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Demonstrators gather holding placards and balloons during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
11 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin wears glasses as he visits an exhibition at the Technology park of the Academic Town in Novosibirsk, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool </p>

Vladimir Putin wears glasses as he visits an exhibition at the Technology park of the Academic Town in Novosibirsk, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Vladimir Putin wears glasses as he visits an exhibition at the Technology park of the Academic Town in Novosibirsk, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
12 / 20
<p>A traffic light displays the image of Vladimir Putin in Moscow February 10, 2012. Images of Putin were stuck on to traffic lights in different parts of the city to support him in the upcoming Russian presidential elections, which are scheduled for March 4. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

A traffic light displays the image of Vladimir Putin in Moscow February 10, 2012. Images of Putin were stuck on to traffic lights in different parts of the city to support him in the upcoming Russian presidential elections, which are scheduled for...more

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A traffic light displays the image of Vladimir Putin in Moscow February 10, 2012. Images of Putin were stuck on to traffic lights in different parts of the city to support him in the upcoming Russian presidential elections, which are scheduled for March 4. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
13 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the All-Russia Agrarian Forum in Ufa, Bashkortostan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yana Lapikova/RIA Novosti/Pool </p>

Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the All-Russia Agrarian Forum in Ufa, Bashkortostan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yana Lapikova/RIA Novosti/Pool

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the All-Russia Agrarian Forum in Ufa, Bashkortostan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yana Lapikova/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
14 / 20
<p>People hold a giant Russian flag during a rally to support Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

People hold a giant Russian flag during a rally to support Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

People hold a giant Russian flag during a rally to support Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
15 / 20
<p>Protesters hold a banner with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow, December 24, 2011. The words read, "But I'm staying". REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

Protesters hold a banner with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow, December 24, 2011. The words read, "But I'm staying". REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Protesters hold a banner with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow, December 24, 2011. The words read, "But I'm staying". REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Close
16 / 20
<p>Vladimir Putin instructs a trainee during a judo demonstration at a regional judo centre in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Vladimir Putin instructs a trainee during a judo demonstration at a regional judo centre in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Vladimir Putin instructs a trainee during a judo demonstration at a regional judo centre in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Close
17 / 20
<p>A placard is seen in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

A placard is seen in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A placard is seen in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
18 / 20
<p>Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin talk before a meeting of the Security Council in the Gorki residence outside Moscow, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Rodionov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin </p>

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin talk before a meeting of the Security Council in the Gorki residence outside Moscow, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Rodionov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin talk before a meeting of the Security Council in the Gorki residence outside Moscow, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Rodionov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
19 / 20
<p>People take part in a rally to support Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

People take part in a rally to support Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

People take part in a rally to support Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The shelling of Homs

The shelling of Homs

Next Slideshows

The shelling of Homs

The shelling of Homs

The scene within the besieged Syrian city.

Feb 27 2012
Tsunami: Before and after

Tsunami: Before and after

The moment when the tsunami struck Japan and the same view today.

Feb 27 2012
Deadly train derailment

Deadly train derailment

A passenger train derails in southern Ontario, Canada killing at least three people.

Feb 27 2012
Protests over Koran burning

Protests over Koran burning

Protests rage in the Muslim world over the desecration of copies of the Koran.

Feb 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast