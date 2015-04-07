Edition:
Candidate Rand Paul

A girl kisses a cardboard likeness of Senator Rand Paul at a booth in the exhibition hall at CPAC, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A girl kisses a cardboard likeness of Senator Rand Paul at a booth in the exhibition hall at CPAC, February 27, 2015.

February 27, 2015
A girl kisses a cardboard likeness of Senator Rand Paul at a booth in the exhibition hall at CPAC, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
1 / 16
Senator Rand Paul listens to a phone message as he sits in his office on Capitol Hill, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Rand Paul listens to a phone message as he sits in his office on Capitol Hill, January 23, 2012.

January 23, 2012
Senator Rand Paul listens to a phone message as he sits in his office on Capitol Hill, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
2 / 16
Senator Rand Paul arrives to address delegates during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 29, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Senator Rand Paul arrives to address delegates during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 29, 2012

August 29, 2012
Senator Rand Paul arrives to address delegates during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 29, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
3 / 16
A guest reaches for a flag pin at the Senator Rand Paul booth at CPAC, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A guest reaches for a flag pin at the Senator Rand Paul booth at CPAC, February 28, 2015.

February 28, 2015
A guest reaches for a flag pin at the Senator Rand Paul booth at CPAC, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
4 / 16
Senator Rand Paul departs after a full-Senate briefing from the CIA at the Capitol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Rand Paul departs after a full-Senate briefing from the CIA at the Capitol, June 13, 2013.

June 13, 2013
Senator Rand Paul departs after a full-Senate briefing from the CIA at the Capitol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
5 / 16
Honoree and Senator Rand Paul arrives with his wife Kelley Paul at the Time 100 gala in New York, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Honoree and Senator Rand Paul arrives with his wife Kelley Paul at the Time 100 gala in New York, April 29, 2014.

April 29, 2014
Honoree and Senator Rand Paul arrives with his wife Kelley Paul at the Time 100 gala in New York, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6 / 16
Senator Rand Paul departs after a photo opportunity where he invited fellow legislators to have coffee on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the government shutdown, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Rand Paul departs after a photo opportunity where he invited fellow legislators to have coffee on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the government shutdown, October 3, 2013.

October 3, 2013
Senator Rand Paul departs after a photo opportunity where he invited fellow legislators to have coffee on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the government shutdown, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
7 / 16
A man in a cowboy hat cheers Senator Rand Paul as he speaks at CPAC, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man in a cowboy hat cheers Senator Rand Paul as he speaks at CPAC, February 27, 2015.

February 27, 2015
A man in a cowboy hat cheers Senator Rand Paul as he speaks at CPAC, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
8 / 16
Volunteers wait for guests to be photographed with a Rand Paul cardboard cut-out at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Volunteers wait for guests to be photographed with a Rand Paul cardboard cut-out at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland, March 6, 2014.

March 6, 2014
Volunteers wait for guests to be photographed with a Rand Paul cardboard cut-out at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
9 / 16
Senator Rand Paul speaks at a session titled "The Changing Politics of Foreign Policy" during the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council meeting in Washington, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Rand Paul speaks at a session titled "The Changing Politics of Foreign Policy" during the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council meeting in Washington, December 2, 2014.

December 2, 2014
Senator Rand Paul speaks at a session titled "The Changing Politics of Foreign Policy" during the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council meeting in Washington, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
10 / 16
Rand Paul signs a pledge in front of employees of Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. and members of the media to repeal the death tax during a campaign stop in Louisville, October 21, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Rand Paul signs a pledge in front of employees of Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. and members of the media to repeal the death tax during a campaign stop in Louisville, October 21, 2010.

October 21, 2010
Rand Paul signs a pledge in front of employees of Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. and members of the media to repeal the death tax during a campaign stop in Louisville, October 21, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II
11 / 16
Rand Paul and wife Kelly Paul leave Briarwood Elementary School after voting in the Senate Republican primary election in Bowling Green, Kentucky, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jake Stevens

Rand Paul and wife Kelly Paul leave Briarwood Elementary School after voting in the Senate Republican primary election in Bowling Green, Kentucky, May 18, 2010.

May 18, 2010
Rand Paul and wife Kelly Paul leave Briarwood Elementary School after voting in the Senate Republican primary election in Bowling Green, Kentucky, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jake Stevens
12 / 16
Rand Paul gives his victory speech after winning the Senate Republican primary election, at Bowling Green Country Club, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jake Stevens

Rand Paul gives his victory speech after winning the Senate Republican primary election, at Bowling Green Country Club, May 18, 2010.

May 18, 2010
Rand Paul gives his victory speech after winning the Senate Republican primary election, at Bowling Green Country Club, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jake Stevens
13 / 16
Senator Rand Paul speaks at CPAC, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Rand Paul speaks at CPAC, March 14, 2013.

March 14, 2013
Senator Rand Paul speaks at CPAC, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
14 / 16
Campaign supporters and volunteers cheer for their candidates before the last of four debates between Democratic Senate candidate Jack Conway and Republican Rand Paul at the Kentucky Education Television network headquarters in Lexington, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Campaign supporters and volunteers cheer for their candidates before the last of four debates between Democratic Senate candidate Jack Conway and Republican Rand Paul at the Kentucky Education Television network headquarters in Lexington, October 25, 2010.

October 25, 2010
Campaign supporters and volunteers cheer for their candidates before the last of four debates between Democratic Senate candidate Jack Conway and Republican Rand Paul at the Kentucky Education Television network headquarters in Lexington, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II
15 / 16
Senator Rand Paul waits for members of the news media to leave the room before speaking at the Londonderry Fish and Game Club in Litchfield, New Hampshire, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Senator Rand Paul waits for members of the news media to leave the room before speaking at the Londonderry Fish and Game Club in Litchfield, New Hampshire, January 14, 2015.

January 14, 2015
Senator Rand Paul waits for members of the news media to leave the room before speaking at the Londonderry Fish and Game Club in Litchfield, New Hampshire, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
16 / 16
