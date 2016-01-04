Edition:
United States
Mon Jan 4, 2016

Candidate rides

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds at a campaign rally at an airport in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A TV cameraman records the van U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio and his son Anthony get in their car after a campaign stop at George's Diner in Meredith, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson's campaign bus sits parked outside of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush leaves in his car after holding a campaign "meet and greet" event at Wholly Smokin BBQ in Florence, South Carolina November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's helicopter lands in a field before his visit to the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets off his campaign bus for a campaign town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders leaves in a car after speaking to a crowd at the Londonderry Senior Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Rand Paul climbs into his car after a campaign stop at the Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
