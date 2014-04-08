Cannabis collective
Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, displays jars of cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, displays jars of cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer weighs dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. The dispensary is on a list released by the city of over 100 stores that meet some of the requirements of a...more
A volunteer weighs dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. The dispensary is on a list released by the city of over 100 stores that meet some of the requirements of a voter-approved measure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, holds out a jar of dried cannabis buds for Cyle Tahsini, 21, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, holds out a jar of dried cannabis buds for Cyle Tahsini, 21, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer holds a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer holds a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, shows cannabis to Ian Thompson, 23, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, shows cannabis to Ian Thompson, 23, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer displays chocolate donuts made with cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer displays chocolate donuts made with cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, smells a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, smells a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer displays cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer displays cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
The search for Flight 370
The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
After the deluge
A series of before-and-after images of the recent flooding in southwest England.
The art of Faberge eggs
Elaborate, jeweled Faberge eggs are considered masterpieces, affordable only to the very rich.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.