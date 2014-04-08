Edition:
Cannabis collective

<p>Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, displays jars of cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, displays jars of cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A volunteer weighs dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. The dispensary is on a list released by the city of over 100 stores that meet some of the requirements of a voter-approved measure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A volunteer weighs dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. The dispensary is on a list released by the city of over 100 stores that meet some of the requirements of a voter-approved measure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, holds out a jar of dried cannabis buds for Cyle Tahsini, 21, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, holds out a jar of dried cannabis buds for Cyle Tahsini, 21, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A volunteer holds a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A volunteer holds a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, shows cannabis to Ian Thompson, 23, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, shows cannabis to Ian Thompson, 23, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A volunteer displays chocolate donuts made with cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A volunteer displays chocolate donuts made with cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, smells a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, smells a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A volunteer displays cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A volunteer displays cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

