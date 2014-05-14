Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 14, 2014 | 4:10pm EDT

Cannes opening ceremony

<p>Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
1 / 25
<p>Model Karlie Kloss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Model Karlie Kloss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Model Karlie Kloss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 25
<p>An unidentified guest holds a hand bag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

An unidentified guest holds a hand bag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

An unidentified guest holds a hand bag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
3 / 25
<p>Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 25
<p>Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 25
<p>Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
6 / 25
<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
7 / 25
<p>Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta (C) and actress Gong Li (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta (C) and actress Gong Li (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta (C) and actress Gong Li (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
8 / 25
<p>Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 25
<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
10 / 25
<p>Actress Audrey Tautou poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Audrey Tautou poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Audrey Tautou poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 25
<p>Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
12 / 25
<p>Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
13 / 25
<p>Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 25
<p>Actress Valerie Kaprisky poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Valerie Kaprisky poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Valerie Kaprisky poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
15 / 25
<p>Actress Geraldine Pailhas poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Geraldine Pailhas poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Geraldine Pailhas poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
16 / 25
<p>Actress Adele Exarchopoulos poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014....more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
17 / 25
<p>Actress Gong Li poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Gong Li poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Gong Li poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 25
<p>Jury member actress Carole Bouquet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jury member actress Carole Bouquet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014....more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Jury member actress Carole Bouquet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
19 / 25
<p>Jury member actress Jeon Do-yeon arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Jury member actress Jeon Do-yeon arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Jury member actress Jeon Do-yeon arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 25
<p>Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
21 / 25
<p>Jury President Jane Campion delivers a speech on stage next to Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Jury President Jane Campion delivers a speech on stage next to Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Jury President Jane Campion delivers a speech on stage next to Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
22 / 25
<p>Actress Nicole Kidman attends the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 25
<p>Jury President Jane Campion (C) and jury members actress Carole Bouquet (L), director Nicolas Winding Refn (2ndL), actress Leila Hatami (3rdL), director Sofia Coppola (4thL), actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal (4thR), director Jia Zhangke (3rdR), actress Jeon Do-yeon (2ndR) and actor Willem Dafoe (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jury President Jane Campion (C) and jury members actress Carole Bouquet (L), director Nicolas Winding Refn (2ndL), actress Leila Hatami (3rdL), director Sofia Coppola (4thL), actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal (4thR), director Jia Zhangke (3rdR),...more

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Jury President Jane Campion (C) and jury members actress Carole Bouquet (L), director Nicolas Winding Refn (2ndL), actress Leila Hatami (3rdL), director Sofia Coppola (4thL), actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal (4thR), director Jia Zhangke (3rdR), actress Jeon Do-yeon (2ndR) and actor Willem Dafoe (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
24 / 25
<p>Cinema fans hold placards asking for invitation in front of the Festival Palace before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cinema fans hold placards asking for invitation in front of the Festival Palace before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Cinema fans hold placards asking for invitation in front of the Festival Palace before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Chanel cruise collection

Chanel cruise collection

Next Slideshows

Chanel cruise collection

Chanel cruise collection

Chanel presents its Cruise 2015 collection.

May 13 2014
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

Cast members celebrate the premieres of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in London and New York.

May 12 2014
Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Highlights from the annual KIIS FM bash.

May 12 2014
'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision

'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst wins the Eurovision Song Contest.

May 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast