Cannes opening ceremony

Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau