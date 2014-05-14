Cannes opening ceremony
Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Karlie Kloss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An unidentified guest holds a hand bag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta (C) and actress Gong Li (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Audrey Tautou poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Valerie Kaprisky poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Geraldine Pailhas poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Gong Li poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member actress Carole Bouquet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member actress Jeon Do-yeon arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jury President Jane Campion delivers a speech on stage next to Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Nicole Kidman attends the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jury President Jane Campion (C) and jury members actress Carole Bouquet (L), director Nicolas Winding Refn (2ndL), actress Leila Hatami (3rdL), director Sofia Coppola (4thL), actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal (4thR), director Jia Zhangke (3rdR), actress Jeon Do-yeon (2ndR) and actor Willem Dafoe (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cinema fans hold placards asking for invitation in front of the Festival Palace before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
