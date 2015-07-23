Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 12:40pm EDT

Capitol Code Pink

Members of Code Pink thank Secretary of State John Kerry before the start of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Members of Code Pink thank Secretary of State John Kerry before the start of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Members of Code Pink thank Secretary of State John Kerry before the start of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
1 / 15
Protesters hold signs behind Richard Fuld, Chairman and Chief Executive of Lehman Brothers Holdings, as he takes his seat to testify at a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the causes and effects of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters hold signs behind Richard Fuld, Chairman and Chief Executive of Lehman Brothers Holdings, as he takes his seat to testify at a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the causes and effects of the Lehman Brothers...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2010
Protesters hold signs behind Richard Fuld, Chairman and Chief Executive of Lehman Brothers Holdings, as he takes his seat to testify at a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the causes and effects of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 15
A Code Pink protester (R) watches FBI director nominee James Comey (L) testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A Code Pink protester (R) watches FBI director nominee James Comey (L) testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2013
A Code Pink protester (R) watches FBI director nominee James Comey (L) testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
3 / 15
A "Code Pink" protester is led out of the hearing room by a U.S. Capitol police officer (L) as police clear the hearing room of spectators at committee chairman Senator Dianne Feinstein's request after demonstrators repeatedly interrupted the start of Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan's confirmation hearing on his nomination to be the Director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A "Code Pink" protester is led out of the hearing room by a U.S. Capitol police officer (L) as police clear the hearing room of spectators at committee chairman Senator Dianne Feinstein's request after demonstrators repeatedly interrupted the start...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2013
A "Code Pink" protester is led out of the hearing room by a U.S. Capitol police officer (L) as police clear the hearing room of spectators at committee chairman Senator Dianne Feinstein's request after demonstrators repeatedly interrupted the start of Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan's confirmation hearing on his nomination to be the Director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 15
Desiree Fairooz of Texas, 50, jumps up in front of Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice before Rice testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 24, 2007. Fairooz, an anti-war protester waved blood-colored hands in Rice's face at a congressional hearing on Wednesday and shouted "war criminal!", but was pushed away and detained by police. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Desiree Fairooz of Texas, 50, jumps up in front of Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice before Rice testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 24, 2007. Fairooz, an anti-war protester waved blood-colored...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2007
Desiree Fairooz of Texas, 50, jumps up in front of Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice before Rice testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 24, 2007. Fairooz, an anti-war protester waved blood-colored hands in Rice's face at a congressional hearing on Wednesday and shouted "war criminal!", but was pushed away and detained by police. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
5 / 15
Code Pink protesters disrupt proceedings as Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Code Pink protesters disrupt proceedings as Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington February 7,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2013
Code Pink protesters disrupt proceedings as Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 15
A U.S. Capitol Police officer checks on Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf (L) as Code Pink protesters Jim Smith (2nd L) and Alli McCracken (R) stand behind him before he testifies at a Joint Deficit Reduction Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 13, 2011. The panel has the job of finding at least $1.2 trillion in government budget savings over the next decade, following up on $917 billion in deficit reduction agreed in August. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Capitol Police officer checks on Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf (L) as Code Pink protesters Jim Smith (2nd L) and Alli McCracken (R) stand behind him before he testifies at a Joint Deficit Reduction Committee hearing on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2011
A U.S. Capitol Police officer checks on Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf (L) as Code Pink protesters Jim Smith (2nd L) and Alli McCracken (R) stand behind him before he testifies at a Joint Deficit Reduction Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 13, 2011. The panel has the job of finding at least $1.2 trillion in government budget savings over the next decade, following up on $917 billion in deficit reduction agreed in August. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 15
An anti-Iraq war protester from Code Pink (C) raises her arms during Secretary of Defense Robert Gates' (R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Peter Pace's (L) testimony before the House Armed Services Committee about the Pentagon's FY 2008 National Defense Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington , February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

An anti-Iraq war protester from Code Pink (C) raises her arms during Secretary of Defense Robert Gates' (R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Peter Pace's (L) testimony before the House Armed Services Committee about the Pentagon's FY 2008...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2007
An anti-Iraq war protester from Code Pink (C) raises her arms during Secretary of Defense Robert Gates' (R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Peter Pace's (L) testimony before the House Armed Services Committee about the Pentagon's FY 2008 National Defense Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington , February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
8 / 15
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. The group wanted Kissinger "arrested" for his role during the Vietnam conflict as Secretary of State for then-President Richard Nixon. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. The group wanted Kissinger "arrested" for his role during the Vietnam conflict as Secretary of State for then-President Richard Nixon. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
9 / 15
A protester holds up a sign during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The President's Request for Authorization to Use Force Against ISIS: Military and Diplomatic Efforts" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A protester holds up a sign during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The President's Request for Authorization to Use Force Against ISIS: Military and Diplomatic Efforts" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A protester holds up a sign during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The President's Request for Authorization to Use Force Against ISIS: Military and Diplomatic Efforts" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 15
Protester Ellen Taylor wears tape over her mouth to protest against the use of military strikes by the U.S. on Syria, as she sits in the audience while Secretary of State John Kerry testified at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Protester Ellen Taylor wears tape over her mouth to protest against the use of military strikes by the U.S. on Syria, as she sits in the audience while Secretary of State John Kerry testified at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
Protester Ellen Taylor wears tape over her mouth to protest against the use of military strikes by the U.S. on Syria, as she sits in the audience while Secretary of State John Kerry testified at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 15
Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 15
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in Washington September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in Washington September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 15
A protester waves signs as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin E. Dempsey, John Kerry, Secretary of State, and Chuck Hagel, Secretary of Defense, arrive to present the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A protester waves signs as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin E. Dempsey, John Kerry, Secretary of State, and Chuck Hagel, Secretary of Defense, arrive to present the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2013
A protester waves signs as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin E. Dempsey, John Kerry, Secretary of State, and Chuck Hagel, Secretary of Defense, arrive to present the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 15
Protesters hold signs as General David Petraeus testifies at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to become commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill in Washington June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters hold signs as General David Petraeus testifies at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to become commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill in Washington June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2010
Protesters hold signs as General David Petraeus testifies at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to become commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill in Washington June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Venezuela shortages

Venezuela shortages

Next Slideshows

Venezuela shortages

Venezuela shortages

Currency controls and flailing local production have fueled worsening scarcities that are now a blight of daily life for many Venezuelans.

Jul 23 2015
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the month of June.

Jul 23 2015
Soyuz blasts off

Soyuz blasts off

The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.

Jul 22 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

Jul 22 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast