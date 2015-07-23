Capitol Code Pink
Members of Code Pink thank Secretary of State John Kerry before the start of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Protesters hold signs behind Richard Fuld, Chairman and Chief Executive of Lehman Brothers Holdings, as he takes his seat to testify at a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the causes and effects of the Lehman Brothers...more
A Code Pink protester (R) watches FBI director nominee James Comey (L) testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A "Code Pink" protester is led out of the hearing room by a U.S. Capitol police officer (L) as police clear the hearing room of spectators at committee chairman Senator Dianne Feinstein's request after demonstrators repeatedly interrupted the start...more
Desiree Fairooz of Texas, 50, jumps up in front of Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice before Rice testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 24, 2007. Fairooz, an anti-war protester waved blood-colored...more
Code Pink protesters disrupt proceedings as Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington February 7,...more
A U.S. Capitol Police officer checks on Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf (L) as Code Pink protesters Jim Smith (2nd L) and Alli McCracken (R) stand behind him before he testifies at a Joint Deficit Reduction Committee hearing on...more
An anti-Iraq war protester from Code Pink (C) raises her arms during Secretary of Defense Robert Gates' (R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Peter Pace's (L) testimony before the House Armed Services Committee about the Pentagon's FY 2008...more
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29,...more
A protester holds up a sign during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The President's Request for Authorization to Use Force Against ISIS: Military and Diplomatic Efforts" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Protester Ellen Taylor wears tape over her mouth to protest against the use of military strikes by the U.S. on Syria, as she sits in the audience while Secretary of State John Kerry testified at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria...more
Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol...more
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in...more
A protester waves signs as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin E. Dempsey, John Kerry, Secretary of State, and Chuck Hagel, Secretary of Defense, arrive to present the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate...more
Protesters hold signs as General David Petraeus testifies at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to become commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill in Washington June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
