Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
Rescuers assist injured men from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. A car bomb exploded near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital on Monday, police and the emergency...more
Firefighters extinguish a burning car at the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Security officers arrive to secure the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion to a rickshaw near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Injured people ride on a pick-up truck from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows security officials securing the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows security officials securing the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an injured man, his head covered by his shirt, from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali security officers walk near the body of a dead man at the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
