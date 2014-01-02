Car bomb in Beirut
Fire and smoke is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Sahili
People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Civil defence personnel inspect a damaged building at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A man helps a wounded girl at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
A man holds a rifle at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People gather at the site of the explosion as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A wounded woman reacts as she is helped by a man at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil defence personnel and people carry a wounded woman on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
People gather as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A man holds a rifle at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
People inspect the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Red Cross personnel carry a body on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A firefighter extinguishes a fire on a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
