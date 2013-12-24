Edition:
Car bomb in Egypt

<p>A damaged car is seen near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>People look at the damage after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>The building of the Directorate of Security is pictured after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>A police officer inspects the site of a bomb attack in front of the building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>A boy walks past debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>An injured girl recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>A damaged car is seen after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>A man looks at debris after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>Dr. Maha Rabat (L), Minister of Health and Population, speaks to an injured boy receiving medical treatment at a hospital after an explosion outside the police headquarters in Mansoura, Dakahlia, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>A riot police officer stands outside the building of the Directorate of Security after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>A boy stands on debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>Police officers investigate the site of a bomb attack near the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

<p>The damaged is seen after an explosion at a security building in Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

