Pictures | Tue Jul 9, 2013

Car bomb rips through Beirut

<p>Men try to extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion, in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. Several people were killed or wounded when a car bomb hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, a stronghold for the Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah militant group that has been fighting in Syria's civil war, medics said. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Men gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Men are seen near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Smoke rises from burnt cars as members of Hezbollah shout after an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Smoke rises as damaged and burning vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence workers, Hezbollah members, policemen and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Men gather near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Lebanese army soldiers, security forces and Hezbollah members gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence members extinguish fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Civil Defence members, security personnel and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Lebanese military police inspect the remains of a vehicle, at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Women react as they walk past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as seen from a shattered window near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

<p>Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures and shout slogans near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

Pictures

Podcast