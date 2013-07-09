Car bomb rips through Beirut
Men try to extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion, in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. Several people were killed or wounded when a car bomb hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, a stronghold for the Lebanese...more
Men try to extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion, in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. Several people were killed or wounded when a car bomb hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, a stronghold for the Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah militant group that has been fighting in Syria's civil war, medics said. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Men gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Men gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Men are seen near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Men are seen near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Smoke rises from burnt cars as members of Hezbollah shout after an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Issam Kobeisi
Smoke rises from burnt cars as members of Hezbollah shout after an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Smoke rises as damaged and burning vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Smoke rises as damaged and burning vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence workers, Hezbollah members, policemen and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence workers, Hezbollah members, policemen and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Men gather near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Men gather near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Lebanese army soldiers, security forces and Hezbollah members gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Lebanese army soldiers, security forces and Hezbollah members gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Civil Defence members extinguish fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members, security personnel and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members, security personnel and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Lebanese military police inspect the remains of a vehicle, at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese military police inspect the remains of a vehicle, at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Women react as they walk past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as seen from a shattered window near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Women react as they walk past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as seen from a shattered window near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures and shout slogans near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures and shout slogans near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Next Slideshows
Deadly clashes in Egypt
At least 51 are dead after Egyptian soldiers opened fire on supporters of ousted president Mohamed Mursi.
Gettysburg's 150th
Re-enactors and visitors mark the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, often described as the turning point of the Civil War.
Calgary Stampede's back
Calgary celebrates the return of the Stampede rodeo, two weeks after major flooding swamped large parts of the city.
San Francisco plane crash
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Seoul crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.