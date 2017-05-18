Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 18, 2017 | 3:50pm EDT

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 25
An injured woman is seen at a crosswalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured woman is seen at a crosswalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An injured woman is seen at a crosswalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 25
Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 25
A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 25
A body of a deceased person lies covered on the sidewalk in front of the 3 Times Sq building in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A body of a deceased person lies covered on the sidewalk in front of the 3 Times Sq building in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A body of a deceased person lies covered on the sidewalk in front of the 3 Times Sq building in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 25
A shoe lies on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A shoe lies on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A shoe lies on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 25
A bumper from a vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed in Times Square is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A bumper from a vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed in Times Square is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A bumper from a vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed in Times Square is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 25
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz
Close
8 / 25
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 25
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square, New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square, New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square, New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 25
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 25
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz
Close
12 / 25
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 25
An injured man sits on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured man sits on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An injured man sits on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 25
First responders are at the scene as people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

First responders are at the scene as people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders are at the scene as people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz
Close
15 / 25
A vehicle that drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd is seen in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS

A vehicle that drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd is seen in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A vehicle that drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd is seen in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 25
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) emergency worker rushes to a scene in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) emergency worker rushes to a scene in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) emergency worker rushes to a scene in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 25
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 25
First responders and people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

First responders and people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders and people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz
Close
19 / 25
A man helps an injured woman on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man helps an injured woman on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A man helps an injured woman on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 25
People help an injured pedestrian after a vehicle crashed on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS

People help an injured pedestrian after a vehicle crashed on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
People help an injured pedestrian after a vehicle crashed on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 25
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer carries the license plate from a vehicle that struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New York City Police (NYPD) officer carries the license plate from a vehicle that struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer carries the license plate from a vehicle that struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 25
First responders tend to injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

First responders tend to injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders tend to injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 25
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer motions people to get back in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New York City Police (NYPD) officer motions people to get back in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer motions people to get back in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
24 / 25
First responders are at the scene where a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel J. Bases

First responders are at the scene where a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel J. Bases

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders are at the scene where a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel J. Bases
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 18 2017
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

May 18 2017
Chris Cornell: 1964 - 2017

Chris Cornell: 1964 - 2017

Musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died in Detroit at the age of 52.

May 18 2017
Roger Ailes: 1940 - 2017

Roger Ailes: 1940 - 2017

Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, has died at the age of 77.

May 18 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast