Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured woman is seen at a crosswalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A body of a deceased person lies covered on the sidewalk in front of the 3 Times Sq building in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A shoe lies on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A bumper from a vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed in Times Square is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square, New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured man sits on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders are at the scene as people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz
A vehicle that drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd is seen in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) emergency worker rushes to a scene in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
First responders and people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz
A man helps an injured woman on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People help an injured pedestrian after a vehicle crashed on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer carries the license plate from a vehicle that struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders tend to injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer motions people to get back in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders are at the scene where a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel J. Bases
