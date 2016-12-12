Edition:
Cargo train explodes in Bulgaria

An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Seven people were killed in the village in northeastern Bulgaria when a cargo train derailed and exploded, demolishing about 50 houses and public buildings, officials said on Saturday. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A car which is destroyed after a cargo train derailed and exploded is pictured in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Damaged cars are seen after a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A damaged house is pictured after a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
People who sustained injuries after a cargo train derailed and exploded in northeastern Bulgaria are seen in a hospital in Shumen, Bulgaria. Bulphoto Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A firefighter works on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
