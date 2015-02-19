Carnival around the world
Sheldon Best is seen in his costume Once In A Blue Moon, which won the Traditional Moko Jumbie category of the National Carnival Commission's competition held at Victoria Square, in the capital Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, February 13, 2015....more
A float with giant figures of composer Ludwig van Beethoven (L) and British musician Mick Jagger is paraded through the crowd during the Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Dancers attend the Carnival parade in Nice, France February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People wait for the start of the Carnival parade in Gijon, northern Spain, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Children dressed as Pierrot dance around flares during the Rondeau at the Carnival event in Binche, Belgium, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Revelers wearing masks perform during a parade at the carnival festivities, in Podence, Portugal February 17, 2015. Revelers of Podence village wear masks as they run, dance and scare people in the streets of the village. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A reveler performs after covering himself with mud from the Redinha mangrove swamps as he celebrates Carnival at the annual block party known as Os Cao (The Dog) in Redinha in Rio Grande do Norte state, northeastern Brazil, February 17, 2015....more
Revelers in traditional costumes and carnival masks parade through the village of Elzach in the Black Forest, Germany, February 15, 2015. The traditional Elzach Carnival parade with its fool character called Schuttig (ghastful) which dates back to...more
Revelers in traditional costumes and carnival masks parade through the village of Elzach in the Black Forest, Germany, February 15, 2015. The traditional Elzach Carnival parade with its fool character called Schuttig (ghastful) which dates back to...more
A Gille of Binche throws an orange while taking part in the parade during the carnival event in Binche, Belgium, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Carnival revelers dressed as Peliqueiros run along a street in Laza, Spain February 17, 2015. Peliqueiros, or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks. REUTERS/Miguel...more
Gilles of Binche parade during the carnival event in Binche, Belgium, February 17, 2015. Up to 1,000 Gilles parade in the city center of Binche, wearing a red, yellow and black medieval costume hung with bells and decorated with fluffy lace at the...more
A reveler from the Beija Flor samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A person dressed as Ziripot, a traditional figure stuffed with straw, walks in front of a person dressed as Miel Otxin (seen behind with outstretched arms) alongside the Txatxos during carnival celebrations in the Navarran village of Lantz, Spain,...more
Revelers participate in a flour fight during the O Entroido festival in Laza, Spain February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Carnival revelers wearing wooden masks walk as they parade during carnival festivities, in Lazarim, Portugal February 15, 2015. Men and women wear wooden masks carved by local carpenters as they parade along the streets running, dancing and scaring...more
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, Italy February 15, 2015. Dressed up as Middle Age kings' guards, a group of men ride in a horse-drawn carriage and pelt 'foot soldiers' with oranges as thousands...more
People cover a man with snow during a snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, Canada February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A reveler dressed as a Diablo de Luzon (L) (Luzon Devil) sits next to others dressed as Mascaritas during carnival celebrations in Luzon, Spain February 14, 2015. The Diablos cover themselves in a mixture of soot and oil and adorn their heads with...more
A girl jumps over the fire during the The Burial of the Sardine funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain February 18, 2015. Mourners carry a coffin with a mock sardine through the streets to celebrate the...more
Carnival revelers dressed up as mourners take part in the "The Burial of the Sardine" funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People burn the Pust effigy at the end of the Pust carnival in Cerknica, Slovenia February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
