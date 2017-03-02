Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 1, 2017 | 7:35pm EST

Carnival around the world

Participant Ikaro performs in a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Participant Ikaro performs in a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Participant Ikaro performs in a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
1 / 34
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt gestures while participating in the carnival celebrations in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt gestures while participating in the carnival celebrations in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt gestures while participating in the carnival celebrations in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
2 / 34
A reveler carrying two skulls parades along a street at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A reveler carrying two skulls parades along a street at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A reveler carrying two skulls parades along a street at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 34
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death" where all roles are played by males, which takes place on Shrove Tuesday in the village of Jedlinsk near Radom, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death" where all roles are played by males, which takes place on Shrove Tuesday in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death" where all roles are played by males, which takes place on Shrove Tuesday in the village of Jedlinsk near Radom, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
4 / 34
Revellers participate in a carnival celebration in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Revellers participate in a carnival celebration in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revellers participate in a carnival celebration in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
5 / 34
Participant Drag Sethlas celebrates winning a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Participant Drag Sethlas celebrates winning a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Participant Drag Sethlas celebrates winning a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
6 / 34
Revellers await the start of the parade at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Revellers await the start of the parade at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revellers await the start of the parade at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 34
A young reveller participates in the annual Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society's Children's Carnival Competition at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

A young reveller participates in the annual Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society's Children's Carnival Competition at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A young reveller participates in the annual Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society's Children's Carnival Competition at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
8 / 34
Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run along a street in the village of Laza, Spain. "Peliqueiros", or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run along a street in the village of Laza, Spain. "Peliqueiros", or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run along a street in the village of Laza, Spain. "Peliqueiros", or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
9 / 34
Masked revellers take part in a spontaneous carnival characterised by improvisation, satire and the macabre, in the village of Ghaxaq, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Masked revellers take part in a spontaneous carnival characterised by improvisation, satire and the macabre, in the village of Ghaxaq, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Masked revellers take part in a spontaneous carnival characterised by improvisation, satire and the macabre, in the village of Ghaxaq, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 34
Members of Diablada group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Members of Diablada group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Members of Diablada group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
11 / 34
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, Basque mythological creatures, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain, on Carnival Sunday. REUTERS/Vincent West

Townswomen dressed as Lamia, Basque mythological creatures, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain, on Carnival Sunday. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, Basque mythological creatures, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain, on Carnival Sunday. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
12 / 34
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 34
Members of a rival team are hit by oranges during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Members of a rival team are hit by oranges during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Members of a rival team are hit by oranges during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 34
Revellers, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon" (Luzon Devils), and others dressed as "Mascaritas" speak during carnival celebrations in the village of Luzon, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revellers, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon" (Luzon Devils), and others dressed as "Mascaritas" speak during carnival celebrations in the village of Luzon, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revellers, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon" (Luzon Devils), and others dressed as "Mascaritas" speak during carnival celebrations in the village of Luzon, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
15 / 34
Fugures of former French Prim Minister Francois Fillon (L), member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen (C) and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) are paraded through the crowd during the Carnival parade of the 133rd carnival, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Fugures of former French Prim Minister Francois Fillon (L), member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen (C) and former French President Nicolas...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Fugures of former French Prim Minister Francois Fillon (L), member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen (C) and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) are paraded through the crowd during the Carnival parade of the 133rd carnival, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 34
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 34
A papier mache caricature depicting President Donald Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A papier mache caricature depicting President Donald Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A papier mache caricature depicting President Donald Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
18 / 34
People set a mock wall, with the writing "The wall," on fire during carnival celebrations in Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

People set a mock wall, with the writing "The wall," on fire during carnival celebrations in Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
People set a mock wall, with the writing "The wall," on fire during carnival celebrations in Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Close
19 / 34
Revellers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Revellers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
20 / 34
A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
21 / 34
Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the start of a week of street festivals with the highlight "Rosenmontag", Rose Monday processions. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the start of a week of street festivals with the highlight "Rosenmontag", Rose Monday processions. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the start of a week of street festivals with the highlight "Rosenmontag", Rose Monday processions. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
22 / 34
Papier mache caricatures depicting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Papier mache caricatures depicting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are pictured during...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Papier mache caricatures depicting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
23 / 34
Revellers wearing papier mache masks take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Revellers wearing papier mache masks take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Revellers wearing papier mache masks take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
24 / 34
Revellers take part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revellers take part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Revellers take part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
25 / 34
Revellers in costumes representing characters of the movie "Avatar" take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Revellers in costumes representing characters of the movie "Avatar" take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Revellers in costumes representing characters of the movie "Avatar" take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
26 / 34
A reveller scares a boy during the Carnival parade in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A reveller scares a boy during the Carnival parade in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A reveller scares a boy during the Carnival parade in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
27 / 34
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
28 / 34
Revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
29 / 34
A reveller poses next to the Rialto Bridge during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A reveller poses next to the Rialto Bridge during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A reveller poses next to the Rialto Bridge during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
30 / 34
Revellers dance as they take part in the annual "Marry me" carnival block parade in the main street in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revellers dance as they take part in the annual "Marry me" carnival block parade in the main street in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Revellers dance as they take part in the annual "Marry me" carnival block parade in the main street in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
31 / 34
Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the start of a week of street festivals with the highlight "Rosenmontag", Rose Monday processions. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the start of a week of street festivals with the highlight "Rosenmontag", Rose Monday processions. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the start of a week of street festivals with the highlight "Rosenmontag", Rose Monday processions. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
32 / 34
A dog is seen wearing a gondolier cap and t-shirt in St. Mark's Square during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A dog is seen wearing a gondolier cap and t-shirt in St. Mark's Square during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A dog is seen wearing a gondolier cap and t-shirt in St. Mark's Square during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
33 / 34
A reveller takes part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveller takes part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A reveller takes part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Next Slideshows

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.

Feb 28 2017
Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan before it closes for major renovations.

Feb 28 2017
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

Feb 28 2017
Flour wars of carnival

Flour wars of carnival

Revelers in Greece and Spain celebrate carnival season with flour wars.

Feb 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

March Madness

March Madness

NCAA highlights from all the brackets.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

'ContraBand' at SXSW

'ContraBand' at SXSW

Performers take part in the ContraBand Showcase featuring artists representing countries included in President Donald Trump's executive order travel bans, at the South by Southwest Music Film Interactive Festival 2017.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures