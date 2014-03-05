Carnival in Brazil
Drum Queen Viviane Araujo of the Salgueiro samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Revelers from the Beija-Flor samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A pregnant reveler of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler of the Beija-Flor samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler of the Grande Rio samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers of the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler of the Imperio da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from the Perola Negra samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revellers from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school take part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revellers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school take part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveller from the Aguia de Ouro samba school takes part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveller from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveller rests in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
