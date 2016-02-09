Carnival in Brazil
A reveller of the Imperatriz samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of the Portela samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Portela samba school's Drum Queen Patricia Nery performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Portela samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Salgueiro samba school's Drum Queen Viviane Araujo performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller of the Salgueiro samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vila Isabel samba school's Drum Queen Sabrina Sato performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers of the Salgueiro samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller parades for the Unidos do Peruche samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school perform during the carnival parade at the sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of Diablada Ferroviaria group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, south of La Paz, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
The Mocidade samba school Drum Queen Claudia Leitte performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Uniao da Ilha samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Henrique kisses his wife Paula, who is seven months pregnant, during an annual block party known as "Eu Acho e pouco" (I think it is little) one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Olinda, Brazil February 6, 2016....more
Revellers of Beija-Flor samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers of the Estacio de Sa samba school leave the Sambadrome after parading in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers parade for the Imperio de Casa Verde samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveller of Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller of the Mocidade samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers leave the Sambadrome after parading in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers of the Mocidade samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Uniao da Ilha samba school's Drum Queen Bianca Leao performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller gets ready before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers pose for photographs while participating in an annual block party in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Revellers attend a carnival party in a neighborhood in Olinda, Brazil February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
