Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2017 | 12:05pm EST

Carnival in Brazil

Revelers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 34
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 34
Revelers from Sao Clemente samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from Sao Clemente samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revelers from Sao Clemente samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 34
A reveler from Portela samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler from Portela samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveler from Portela samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 34
Drum queen Tania Oliveira from Uniao da Ilha samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Drum queen Tania Oliveira from Uniao da Ilha samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Drum queen Tania Oliveira from Uniao da Ilha samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 34
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 34
A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 34
Revelers from Mocidade samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revelers from Mocidade samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Mocidade samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
8 / 34
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
9 / 34
Revelers from Mangueira samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from Mangueira samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Mangueira samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 34
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 34
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
12 / 34
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 34
Drum queen Evelyn Bastos from Mangueira samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Drum queen Evelyn Bastos from Mangueira samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Drum queen Evelyn Bastos from Mangueira samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 34
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 34
A reveler parades for the Tom Maior samba school during Carnival in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A reveler parades for the Tom Maior samba school during Carnival in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A reveler parades for the Tom Maior samba school during Carnival in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
16 / 34
Revelers parade for the Nenen de Vila Matilde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revelers parade for the Nenen de Vila Matilde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Revelers parade for the Nenen de Vila Matilde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
17 / 34
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 34
Revelers of the Vai Vai samba school react after they parade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revelers of the Vai Vai samba school react after they parade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Revelers of the Vai Vai samba school react after they parade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
19 / 34
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 34
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
21 / 34
A reveler from Beija-Flor samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveler from Beija-Flor samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A reveler from Beija-Flor samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
22 / 34
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
23 / 34
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
24 / 34
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
25 / 34
Revelers parade for the Mancha Verde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revelers parade for the Mancha Verde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revelers parade for the Mancha Verde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
26 / 34
A reveler parades for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A reveler parades for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
A reveler parades for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
27 / 34
Revelers takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Prata Preta in Rio Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Prata Preta in Rio Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revelers takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Prata Preta in Rio Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
28 / 34
Revelers parade for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revelers parade for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revelers parade for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
29 / 34
Revelers from Vila Isabel samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from Vila Isabel samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revelers from Vila Isabel samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
30 / 34
Revelers from Beija-Flor samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from Beija-Flor samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revelers from Beija-Flor samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
31 / 34
Revelers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Revelers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
32 / 34
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
33 / 34
A reveler enters a chemical toilet before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler enters a chemical toilet before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A reveler enters a chemical toilet before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Flour wars of carnival

Flour wars of carnival

Next Slideshows

Flour wars of carnival

Flour wars of carnival

Revelers in Greece and Spain celebrate carnival season with flour wars.

Feb 27 2017
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

Feb 27 2017
The White Helmets of Syria

The White Helmets of Syria

Volunteers of Syria's civil defense teams are often first on the scene to the chaos of civil war.

Feb 26 2017
Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Feb 24 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

March Madness

March Madness

NCAA highlights from all the brackets.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

'ContraBand' at SXSW

'ContraBand' at SXSW

Performers take part in the ContraBand Showcase featuring artists representing countries included in President Donald Trump's executive order travel bans, at the South by Southwest Music Film Interactive Festival 2017.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures